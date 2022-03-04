Evening headlines: Ambassador says Russian children are being bullied in Ireland; and young woman cross examined in court on alleged rape by five men

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Ambassador Yuriy Filatov tells Russian state TV relations with Ireland hardly exist and Russian children are being bullied here

In an extraordinary interview with Russia-24, Russia’s ambassador to Ireland said the country was to the forefront in the EU of anti-Russia events over Ukraine invasion

Applegreen warns of ‘substantial’ rise in petrol and diesel prices from Saturday

Leading motor fuels retailer Applegreen has warned of a “substantial” increase in petrol and diesel prices for its business customers from tomorrow.

‘Nobody asked me was it OK’ – young woman cross examined on alleged rape by five men

A young woman who says that five men sexually assaulted and raped her in a car in the midlands has insisted that she did not consent to what happened between them.

Meet the Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.

Woman (30s) arrested as Gardaí seize over €100,000 in cash during raid in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized over €100,000 in cash and arrested a woman (30s) after a raid in Dublin city centre.

€45,000 for child that injured cheek on piece of metal jutting from table in crèche

A judge has approved a €45,000 settlement for a seven-year-old child who five years ago injured her cheek on a nail or piece of metal jutting out from a table in a Co Dublin crèche.

Nato says it won’t intervene in Ukraine as three Russian commanders reported killed on the frontline and Ukraine minister accuses invading troops of rape

Women in cities occupied during the invasion of Ukraine have been raped by Russian soldiers, the under-fire nation's foreign minister said.

‘Today was especially difficult as there was no electricity’ – Irish medical student stuck in Ukraine

An Irish medical student in Ukraine has said she was forced to move to a different location today after the area she was staying in was hit by heavy shelling and electricity was cut off as a result.

‘Baby Tilly can’t wait to meet her big brother’ – Irish family of baby born via surrogacy express ‘relief’ as they journey home

The family of an Irish baby who was safely taken out of Ukraine have said their “thoughts, prayers and love are with the people of Ukraine who have given so much to Ireland”.

Three brothers jailed for role in crime gang that stole nearly €800,000 in ‘mysterious’ ATM thefts

Three brothers from Monaghan, who were part of a crime gang that stole nearly €800,000 in "mysterious" ATM thefts, have been jailed for a total of almost 20 years.

Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.

'They had to be twice as good as the men,' says Irish female paramedic on women who trailblazed career

Eamon Ryan announces plan to fund €3m of national road projects after Fine Gael backlash

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has agreed to fund the development of two national road projects after a backlash from Fine Gael.

