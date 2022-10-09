Evening headlines: ‘All she wanted was to go back and get her ice-cream’, rescuer tells of helping girl from rubble

The ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

Donegal explosion: ‘All she wanted was to go back and get her ice-cream’, rescuer tells of helping girl from rubble

Brave Brian Dolan arrived on the scene of the disaster just seconds after the explosion ripped through the building of the Applegreen Service Station.

A father buying cake, a devoted mother and a young girl getting ice-cream - what we know about the 10 victims from Creeslough

The deceased have been named as: James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and Leona Harper (14).

Song performed to crowd at Creeslough vigil honouring victims of explosion tragedy

Two injured in aggravated burglary in Co Wicklow

A major garda investigation is under way in Co Wicklow after two men were assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Arklow.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly delight staff at Dublin vintage shop with surprise visit

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly popped into a popular vintage shop in Dublin city centre over the weekend.

Iker Casillas blames hacked account on ‘I’m gay’ tweet

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has apologised to the LGBT community, claiming his official Twitter account had been hacked after a post earlier on Sunday read: "I hope you respect me - I'm gay."

Putin labels attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Russian media reports

President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services, according to Russian media.

DAA staff dismiss 3.5pc pay offer as airport tensions rise

Siptu has rejected a 3.5pc pay rise for its DAA members as industrial relations tensions grow at Dublin Airport. The union is demanding a 7pc rise for staff and wants immediate “face to face pay negotiations”.