Evening headlines: Abuse survivor confronts foster father who raped her 1,000 times; 9pc VAT rate for hospitality sector to be extended into 2023

Here are the main news stories of the evening.
A man who bombarded his work colleague with over 150 threatening, pornographic and racist emails has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to leave the country within a month.
A woman who called around to her ex-partner's apartment one morning and stabbed him in the torso has been given a suspended two-year sentence and ordered to pay him €2,000.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there will be no religious influence in the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at the proposed St Vincent’s campus despite ongoing concerns.
A woman who said she was raped a thousand times by her foster father from the age of 11 has said that she stands before him now a survivor and is determined not to let the abuse define her.
Only four women have previously received the award since 1876
The lower rate of 9pc VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector is set to be extended until early next year, Independent.ie understands.
Individuals who breach sanctions imposed on Daniel Kinahan and his associates face fines of up to $1 million and a maximum 20 years in a US prison.
The names of programmes on the schedule page were replaced to read: “The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their murdered children is on your hands."
A taxi driver who fraudulently claimed over €345,000 in social welfare payments over the course of 12 years has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
Shane Hickey (15) died following a tragic tractor collision, on a single-lane road, near his home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, last Thursday.
Keir Starmer has committed to doing "the right thing and step down" as Labour leader if he is fined by police over an allegation he broke coronavirus laws.
It is the second tragedy for the musician whose 15-year-old son Arthur Cave died after falling from a cliff in East Sussex in 2015.