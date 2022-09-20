Evening headlines: 92-year-old woman targeted in home by gang posing as gardaí; landlord ordered to pay family €3,000 for refusing to accept HAP

FG doubles down on its attack on tax commission

Fine Gael has escalated its attacks on the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, describing its final report as “completely uncosted”.

92-year-old woman targeted in home invasion by gang posing as gardaí

A 92-year-old woman is said to be recovering well after she was targeted by an organised gang of burglars who posed as garda detectives before entering her home and stealing her handbag.

Landlord ordered to pay family €3,000 for refusing to accept HAP

A landlord has been ordered to pay €3,000 in compensation to a renter for refusing to accept the Housing Assistance Payment after a settlement deal collapsed .

No switching help for apartment dwellers stuck with one gas or electricity provider

The energy regulator has said she is powerless to help apartment dwellers stuck with high energy bills switch to cheaper providers amid concerns they are being fleeced by above average price increases.

Suspended sentence for man who performed sex act in his ‘fully illuminated’ living room in view of neighbours

Ryan Burton, via his solicitor, gave police a statement in which he admitted performing a sex act but claimed he didn’t realise the curtains were open.

New Covid variant may not be detected early enough

A new Covid-19 variant may not be detected early enough because surveillance of the virus has been scaled down, Irish-born Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), warned today.

Teacher with gambling debt admits deceiving three SNAs out of over €2,000

A teacher, who deceived three special needs assistants (SNAs) in her school out of just over €2,000, has been remanded on bail pending sentence.

Ploughing Championships 2022: Some of the top innovations