Evening headlines: 92-year-old woman targeted in home by gang posing as gardaí; landlord ordered to pay family €3,000 for refusing to accept HAP

Fine Gael has escalated its attacks on the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, describing its final report as “completely uncosted”.
A 92-year-old woman is said to be recovering well after she was targeted by an organised gang of burglars who posed as garda detectives before entering her home and stealing her handbag.
A landlord has been ordered to pay €3,000 in compensation to a renter for refusing to accept the Housing Assistance Payment after a settlement deal collapsed .
The energy regulator has said she is powerless to help apartment dwellers stuck with high energy bills switch to cheaper providers amid concerns they are being fleeced by above average price increases.
Ryan Burton, via his solicitor, gave police a statement in which he admitted performing a sex act but claimed he didn’t realise the curtains were open.
A new Covid-19 variant may not be detected early enough because surveillance of the virus has been scaled down, Irish-born Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), warned today.
A teacher, who deceived three special needs assistants (SNAs) in her school out of just over €2,000, has been remanded on bail pending sentence.