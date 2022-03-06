Evening headlines: €50m hotel group made sales director redundant after she told them she was pregnant; and former Fianna Fáil junior minister on working for a Russian oligarch

Here are the main stories of the day.

Ukraine mission to rescue Racheal Diyaolu (19) from Carlow fails after volunteers are fired upon by Russian military

Racheal Diyaolu (19), from Carlow, is currently sheltering in the north-eastern city of Sumy which has reportedly been surrounded by hostile forces.

‘People would like to be a billionaire oligarch, but it’s a tricky job in Russia’ - former Fianna Fáil junior minister Conor Lenihan

A former Fianna Fáil junior minister has spoken today of his working for a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

€50m hotel group made sales director redundant after she told them she was pregnant

A firm that operates the €50m four-star Hyatt Centric hotel in Dublin made a sales director redundant three weeks after she informed her bosses that she was pregnant.

The EU needs to sit down at the table and say ‘enough bloodshed’ says MEP Clare Daly

Dublin MEP Clare Daly has doubled down on her criticism of the West for antagonising Russia.

Two people seriously injured in hospital after car collides with them on footpath

A man and woman were seriously injured and are now in hospital after a car collided with them while they were walking on a footpath in Dublin.

‘Shameful’ – Roy Keane blasts Manchester United after ‘unforgiveable’ derby day performance

"I think the worst thing you could say about United is they did give up," Keane told Sky Sports. "For a player in a derby, or any game, to give up, it's unforgivable really."

Funeral details announced for Dublin mum Bernadette Connolly

Ms Connolly’s heartbroken daughter Jade led a massive operation to find her mother after she was last seen on Donabate beach, Co Dublin on January 7.

Fine Gael councillors submit motion for Dublin to enter into ‘twinning’ arrangement with Kyiv

“We have a chance to demonstrate to Ukrainian people abroad, and at home, the deep ties that our people wish to foster with our fellow Europeans who are fighting to protect freedoms that we all enjoy.”

Carey’s CV bragged of career in high finance

Catriona Carey passed herself off as a high-flying international financier with a €1bn budget to help distressed mortgage holders. Ms Carey is in as much financial trouble as the people she claimed to be helping.