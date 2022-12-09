Evening headlines: 37 flights cancelled at Dublin Airport as thousands affected by delays; Criminal who burgled Conor McGregor’s pub jailed

Here are the top stories in Independent.ie this evening.

Dublin Airport: 37 flights cancelled today and thousands affected by cancellations and delays amid freezing weather

Thousands of passengers had their flights cancelled and many more faced hours long delays at Dublin Airport today as airlines struggled to de-ice their planes.

Andrew McGinley ‘surprised’ as wife who killed three children is considered for partial release from Central Mental Hospital

Deirdre Morley, who killed her three children, has applied for partial release from the Central Mental Hospital. The children’s father, Andrew McGinley confirmed to the Irish Independent that he is aware of the development, adding that he is “surprised” to hear she could be considered for the scheme so soon.

Criminal who burgled Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub is jailed

A notorious criminal who burgled Conor McGregor's pub and was later caught with a realistic imitation firearm has been jailed.

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to book World Cup semi-final spot

Croatia have knocked Brazil out of the World Cup. The 2018 runners-up came through their second consecutive shootout after beating Japan also on penalties in the last 16 and will now face either the Netherlands or Argentina who play each other later.

Gardaí quash claims asylum seekers involved in Wicklow town mass brawl

A brawl involving up to 20 youths outside Phil Healy’s pub in Wicklow town on Saturday night did not involve any residents from the local direct provision centre, gardaí have confirmed. While some social media accounts had claimed the fight involved asylum seekers from the Grand Hotel, Superintendent Declan McCarthy was quick to dismiss those rumours.

Dancing with the Stars: Comedian Kevin McGahern revealed as final celebrity contestant

Comedian Kevin McGahern has been announced as the final celebrity to join Dancing with the Stars. The Cavan native is a comedian, writer, actor and television presenter. After several years of doing stand-up, his career extended into television presenting fronting programmes such as Republic of Telly and Clear History.

Husband of Christina Anderson tells murder trial they were smoking average of €200 to €250 worth of cannabis per month

The husband of murder accused Christina Anderson has told his wife's trial they were smoking an average of €200 to €250 worth of cannabis per month in the lead-up to her stabbing a man to death.

Arctic blast will continue into next week as Met Éireann issues freezing fog warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow freezing fog warning for the entire country. The national forecaster has also extended its ice warning and both alerts will remain in place until 12pm on Saturday.

Legendary DJ and broadcaster Ronan Collins stepping down from daily music show on RTÉ after 43 years

Ireland’s best-known DJ, Ronan Collins, is stepping down from his daily music and requests show after 43 years.

Luxury retailer Flannels hits Ireland with premium brands in Blanchardstown

Burberry and Balmain are now residing happily in Blanchardstown and Balenciaga is reportedly on the way next week.

Singer Mary Coughlan was warned that an intruder had a knife, court hears

A criminal trial has heard how the well-known singer Mary Coughlan was warned that an intruder had a knife after arriving back to find a burglary in progress at her Wicklow home almost two years ago.

Workers protest as Bunratty Castle and Folk Park opening hours to be cut

Siptu said its members at Shannon Group were told the popular tourist site will stop operating on a seven day a week basis from January 9.