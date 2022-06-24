Evening headlines: 24 hour-long thunderstorm warning for 11 counties; and Roe v Wade overturned - Irish groups' reactions and what happens now

Here are the main headlines of the evening from Independent.ie.
A candle will be placed in each window of a south Tipperary community tonight to mark the deaths of Nicholas and Hilary Smith.
Pro-life and pro-choice groups in Ireland have both reacted strongly to the landmark Roe v Wade abortion ruling in the United States.
It marks a stark reversal of precedent that upends bodily autonomy protections in America.
The Status Yellow warning will be in place from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, affecting 11 counties overall.
In the course of this search, a number of bottles of wine and champagne were located and seized, a spokesperson said. Following technical examination it was suspected the seized bottles contain cocaine in liquid form, estimated to have a street value in excess of €150,000.
A survivor of abuse at the hands of the convicted Mayo sex offender who died in prison while awaiting sentence for offences against four children has told a court she hopes he rots in hell.
"I believe, for reasons I think we all understand [about] the history of this country, in terms of women's health – particularly around reproductive health – we have a dark history,” he said.
Following a meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin today – between Mr Higgins, his wife Sabina, Charlie Bird and his wife Claire – several images were shared on the official Presidential Twitter account.
Five men have been charged with drugs offences after gardaí made cannabis seizures totalling around €2m from vans and a house described as an organised crime “hub.”