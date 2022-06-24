Evening headlines: 24 hour-long thunderstorm warning for 11 counties; and Roe v Wade overturned - Irish groups' reactions and what happens now

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington today following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision. Photo: Reuters/Michael Mccoy

Here are the main headlines of the evening from Independent.ie.

Tipperary community to hold vigil for tragic couple found dead in their rural home

A candle will be placed in each window of a south Tipperary community tonight to mark the deaths of Nicholas and Hilary Smith.

Irish pro-life and pro-choice groups react to landmark US Roe v Wade abortion ruling

Pro-life and pro-choice groups in Ireland have both reacted strongly to the landmark Roe v Wade abortion ruling in the United States.

The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade. What happens now?

It marks a stark reversal of precedent that upends bodily autonomy protections in America.

Met Éireann issues 24 hour-long thunderstorm warning for 11 counties

The Status Yellow warning will be in place from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, affecting 11 counties overall.

Student (27) charged over suspected ‘liquid cocaine’ seizure worth €150,000 in Dublin

In the course of this search, a number of bottles of wine and champagne were located and seized, a spokesperson said. Following technical examination it was suspected the seized bottles contain cocaine in liquid form, estimated to have a street value in excess of €150,000.

Survivor of abuse by Michael Golden, who died in prison while awaiting sentence, tells court she hopes he ‘rots in hell’

A survivor of abuse at the hands of the convicted Mayo sex offender who died in prison while awaiting sentence for offences against four children has told a court she hopes he rots in hell.

Health Minister pledges to bury ghosts of the health system’s treatment of women, calling it a ‘dark history’

"I believe, for reasons I think we all understand [about] the history of this country, in terms of women's health – particularly around reproductive health – we have a dark history,” he said.

Charlie Bird gifts his book to President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

Following a meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin today – between Mr Higgins, his wife Sabina, Charlie Bird and his wife Claire – several images were shared on the official Presidential Twitter account.

Irish TikToker compares watching Love Island in your 20s and 30s in hilarious sketch

Five men charged with drugs offences after gardaí made cannabis seizures worth €2m from vans and a house

Five men have been charged with drugs offences after gardaí made cannabis seizures totalling around €2m from vans and a house described as an organised crime “hub.”