Evening headlines: €1.5m for boy in High Court action; Doctor says he didn’t know age of patient (16) when he asked her out for coffee

Here are the main headlines of the evening from Independent.ie.
A nine-year old boy who sued claiming a rare pregnancy complication was allegedly not diagnosed when his mother had an ultrasound scan in hospita l has settled a High Court action with a €1.5m interim payout.
A woman whose two-year-old daughter died six years ago after ingesting methadone has been acquitted of wilfully neglecting the child.
A doctor is seeking a High Court injunction preventing the HSE from re-commencing an internal probe into a complaint that he telephoned and asked a 16-year-old female patient "out for coffee".
A group of 40 US politicians have issued a stark warning to the UK Government over the proposed Legacy and Reconciliation Bill, saying it “violates” the Good Friday Agreement, international law, and "undermines” the Northern Ireland peace process.
As demand has risen for rentals in recent months, fewer old cars are available and fewer new cars can be delivered due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Judge James O’Donohue said in the Circuit Civil Court today that Pawel Szewczyk had made a nuisance of himself over fares and must have stumbled and fallen out of the bus while disputing a fare with driver Sergiu Rui.
Josh's sister Jade told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that she has been subjected to abuse and racist comments regarding the death of her brother.
A Co Cavan farmer who was sacked by Pat the Baker after being accused of stealing waste flour has been awarded €13,400 for unfair dismissal.
Having started at Mizen Head, Co Cork, on the June 13, Stewart Barbour is averaging an impressive 43 kilometres a day and hopes to arrive at Malin Head, Co Donegal, on June 29 - “or thereabouts, but definitely before Christmas,” he jokes.