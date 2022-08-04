Evening headlines: 10 people hospitalised following collision between bus and lorry in Offaly; counties with most deaths from Covid-19 revealed

Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie
A total of ten people have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision involving a bus and lorry in Co Offaly this afternoon.
A Fianna Fáil senator has written to all members of the parliamentary party to criticise internal sniping at leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Tributes are being paid to a Galway man in his sixties who died after he fell 20m into a stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border while out hillwalking.
More than nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths in the first two years of the pandemic occurred in people aged over 65 years.
Former Derry Gaelic footballer Ciaran McFaul (28), who lives in South Boston, faces charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
The former chief executive of the FAI, John Delaney, has today remembered his mother as a woman who made everybody feel special with her kindness and looked for the best in everybody and every situation.
A swimming coach has appeared in court charged with sexually exploiting girls and producing child pornography at a Dublin pool.
The former governor of Mountjoy Prison has said any violent deaths in Irish prisons are “a failure” for the prison service “and most” are connected to drug gang activity.
Road closures and diversions due to come into effect next week on one of Dublin’s busiest commuter routes will cause “unprecedented traffic chaos” for 18 months, it has been claimed.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Dublin last month.