Evening headlines: 10 people hospitalised following collision between bus and lorry in Offaly; counties with most deaths from Covid-19 revealed

10 people hospitalised following collision between bus and lorry in Co Offaly

A total of ten people have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision involving a bus and lorry in Co Offaly this afternoon.

Veteran Fianna Fáil senator hits out at internal sniping at Taoiseach

A Fianna Fáil senator has written to all members of the parliamentary party to criticise internal sniping at leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Tributes paid to Anthony Doorhy who died after falling near Sligo waterfall

Tributes are being paid to a Galway man in his sixties who died after he fell 20m into a stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border while out hillwalking.

Nine in 10 people who died of Covid were over 65

More than nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths in the first two years of the pandemic occurred in people aged over 65 years.

Former Derry GAA player charged with attack in Boston that left man at risk of losing a kidney

Former Derry Gaelic footballer Ciaran McFaul (28), who lives in South Boston, faces charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

John Delaney pays tribute to late mother: ‘She was a lady. She was a different class’

The former chief executive of the FAI, John Delaney, has today remembered his mother as a woman who made everybody feel special with her kindness and looked for the best in everybody and every situation.

Swimming coach charged with sexually exploiting girls at Dublin pool

A swimming coach has appeared in court charged with sexually exploiting girls and producing child pornography at a Dublin pool.

Former Mountjoy Governor says most prison attacks are ‘drug and gangland related’

The former governor of Mountjoy Prison has said any violent deaths in Irish prisons are “a failure” for the prison service “and most” are connected to drug gang activity.

Road diversions coming into effect on one of Dublin’s busiest commuter routes spark fears of traffic ‘chaos’

Road closures and diversions due to come into effect next week on one of Dublin’s busiest commuter routes will cause “unprecedented traffic chaos” for 18 months, it has been claimed.

Man in critical condition after serious assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Dublin last month.

The Banshees of Inisherin trailer sees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite with In Bruges director Martin McDonagh
















































