Afternoon headlines: The best (and worst) performing ministers according to voters; and man 'caught red handed' trying to extort couple by claiming to have their relative hostage

Paschal Donohoe is president of the powerful Eurogroup of finance ministers. Picture by Julien Behal

Here are the top news stories on Independent.ie this lunchtime

Which government ministers are doing the best – and worst – jobs? The public has had their say



Paschal Donohoe is the minister who has most competently performed his duties in the last two years, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll. Read the full list of ministers here.

Family sues Danny Healy-Rae firm over death of mother-of-six in truck accident

The civil engineering firm owned by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae is facing a series of compensation claims from the family of a mother-of-six who died after being knocked down by one of the company’s trucks.

Micheál Martin interview: ‘The time has come to take the gun out of Irish politics. Sinn Féin isn’t doing that, it tries to have a bet each way’

Micheál Martin is pushing to get policies through as the clock winds down on his time in top job, writes Niamh Horan as she talks to the Taoiseach.

'Caught red handed' - man tried to extort €15,000 from couple after claiming to be holding their relative hostage

A man tried to extort €15,000 from a couple after claiming to be holding one of their relatives hostage. Kevin Harkin appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal after being caught in an elaborate Garda sting.

‘I found peace on visit to Ireland,’ says brother of Kurdish PhD student who died in M6 crash with wife and baby

The brother of a Kurdish man who was killed by a drug-driver on the M6 has said he found peace by visiting Ireland.

Fine Gael threatens emergency council motion over Dublin mayor’s cancelled Christmas crib

Fine Gael are seeking to overturn a decision by Dublin’s Lord Mayor to cancel this year’s nativity crib at a city council meeting tomorrow night if a resolution is not found beforehand.

Rihanna’s ex-bodyguard sues over garda ‘attack’

A former bodyguard for pop star Rihanna has taken a legal action against An Garda Síochána, alleging an assault at his home during which he claims gardaí beat, kicked and hit him with the butt of a gun.

Trinity graduations changed to avoid humiliating students

Trinity College Dublin made changes to its graduation ceremony because it was “particularly humiliating” for students who had not done so well in their exams.

Mass protest — town true to spirit of referendum as it rebuffs Fr Sheehy

Listowel voted 3-1 in favour of gay marriage but priest who caused storm stands by his words of condemnation, writes Wayne O’Connor.

Controversial priest Sean Sheehy led prayer service in Tralee town square days after Leo Varadkar 'going to hell' outburst

Fr Sean Sheehy led a prayer service in Tralee town square yesterday afternoon and vowed to continue to celebrate mass at his home to people who wish to listen to his sermons.

VIDEO: Mary Lou McDonald attacks ‘hokey pokey’ governance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael during ard fheis speech

Scientology-linked drug treatment centre in Meath yet to open its doors

A €9m residential drug rehabilitation centre linked to the controversial Church of Scientology in Co Meath has yet to open its doors.