Afternoon headlines: The best (and worst) performing ministers according to voters; and man 'caught red handed' trying to extort couple by claiming to have their relative hostage

Paschal Donohoe is the minister who has most competently performed his duties in the last two years, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll. Read the full list of ministers here.
The civil engineering firm owned by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae is facing a series of compensation claims from the family of a mother-of-six who died after being knocked down by one of the company’s trucks.
Micheál Martin is pushing to get policies through as the clock winds down on his time in top job, writes Niamh Horan as she talks to the Taoiseach.
A man tried to extort €15,000 from a couple after claiming to be holding one of their relatives hostage. Kevin Harkin appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal after being caught in an elaborate Garda sting.
The brother of a Kurdish man who was killed by a drug-driver on the M6 has said he found peace by visiting Ireland.
Fine Gael are seeking to overturn a decision by Dublin’s Lord Mayor to cancel this year’s nativity crib at a city council meeting tomorrow night if a resolution is not found beforehand.
A former bodyguard for pop star Rihanna has taken a legal action against An Garda Síochána, alleging an assault at his home during which he claims gardaí beat, kicked and hit him with the butt of a gun.
Trinity College Dublin made changes to its graduation ceremony because it was “particularly humiliating” for students who had not done so well in their exams.
Listowel voted 3-1 in favour of gay marriage but priest who caused storm stands by his words of condemnation, writes Wayne O’Connor.
Fr Sean Sheehy led a prayer service in Tralee town square yesterday afternoon and vowed to continue to celebrate mass at his home to people who wish to listen to his sermons.
A €9m residential drug rehabilitation centre linked to the controversial Church of Scientology in Co Meath has yet to open its doors.