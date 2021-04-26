News headlines today: Up to 50 to be allowed at mass, but not funerals or weddings, Chloé Zhao makes history with Oscars win but no luck for Irish film Wolfwalkers

The Government is planning to allow up to 50 people at mass and regular religious services from mid-May – but not for funerals or weddings. And as Ireland looks to easing restrictions, our travel editor Pól O'Conghaile gives a definitive list of twenty outdoor attractions reopening this week.

Mass confusion

While 50 people will be allowed to attend mass and regular religious services from mid-May, there will be no further increase in the number allowed to attend a funeral mass, which rises from just 10 to 25 from today. Nor has there been any discussions of allowing numbers at weddings to increase.

Oscar winners

Road movie Nomadland won the top prize of best picture at the Oscars, where director Chloe Zhao made history with her best director win. The film's star Frances McDormand also scooped a best actress prize. Meanwhile, Sir Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father and Irish film Wolfwalkers was pipped to the animated feature prize by Pixar and their film Soul.

Health insurance policyholders overpaying hundreds on entry-level plans

Large numbers of people who took out entry-level health insurance plans to avoid penalties are overpaying for them, new research has found. They could be overpaying by hundreds of euro every year for entry-level plans which mostly cover public hospitals only.

Reluctance to get vaccinated highest among 25-34

One in 10 people aged 25 to 34 say they will not get a Covid-19 jab despite growing support among the population as a whole for vaccination, a new poll reveals today. And more than a fifth of 18- to 24-year-olds are “unsure” if they will accept a jab when offered.

Care-home whistleblower suing HSE in personal injuries case

A whistleblower who made a protected disclosure alleging shortcomings in a Dublin nursing home where 24 people died with Covid-19 is taking a personal injuries case against the HSE.

GAA administrators

30 hours a week, 12,000 financial transactions in a year and turning over millions – read Donnchadh Boyle's special report on life on the front line for GAA administrators.

More than 600 ‘sale-of-sex’ convictions to be expunged

More than 600 previous convictions for ‘sale of sex’ will be expunged, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced. It is part of a bid to support fresh starts for victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Boom in retail start-ups but other sectors see a decline

Start-ups in the retail trade and wholesale sector jumped 88pc in Q1 over the same period in 2020 as ‘necessity-led’ entrepreneurship took off during the latest lockdown, according to business information provider CRIFVision-net.

Viking scholars ‘thrilled’ by discovery of Celtic ornament in Norway

A leading Viking scholar says she and fellow archaeologists are thrilled with the discovery of what appears to be an ancient Celtic ornament in a field in Norway that is believed to be among a cache of Viking loot.

20 outdoor attractions reopening this week

In addition to outdoor sports facilities, today sees open-air visitor attractions including zoos, heritage sites and pet farms allowed to reopen. Though we must still stay within our counties, that opens up a whole new world of wolves, wildflowers and whizz playgrounds (not to mention takeaway treats and coffees).

