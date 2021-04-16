News headlines today: Stephen Donnelly hits back at EU as hotel quarantine row erupts, 'no vaccine for under-60's until June', and KBC looks to exit Irish market

June is set to become the ‘make or break’ month for the HSE’s vaccine roll-out. Many of Ireland's under-60s will have to wait until at least June to get their jab. Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night came out strongly in defence of Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine system in the face of criticism from the European Commission and the Italian ambassador. And Bank of Ireland is in talks with KBC Bank about potentially buying the latter's performing loan assets and liabilities as KBC looks to exit the Irish market. Here are the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Hotel quarantine row

Stephen Donnelly defended Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine system on RTÉ's Prime Time. He said, “What’s fundamental is that we protect the people living in this country from Covid and from variants and I make no apologies to the Commission, to the Italian ambassador or anybody else for putting in place the measures that we believe and our public health teams believe in.”

No jabs for under-60's until June

Much of the adult population aged under 60 face waiting until June before getting a Covid-19 vaccine. The HSE is working towards meeting the target of having 82pc of the population with at least one dose by the end of June, but there remain serious unknown factors at play.

KBC looks to exit Irish market

Bank of Ireland is in talks to take over KBC Ireland. The two lenders have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Bank of Ireland potentially buying KBC’s performing loan assets and liabilities.

Varadkar calls for answers from Sinn Féin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted May Lou McDonald must urgently address questions about Sinn Féin’s social media activity and its internal voter database. The Fine Gael leader said “anyone can see there is something fishy about Sinn Féin’s social media activities” and added there was “just something not right about it all”.

Ex-CEO sues ISPCA

The former chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has sued the organisation, claiming he was unlawfully sacked after making a protected disclosure to the Charities Regulator.

Sexual assault charge dropped

Authorities in Corsica have dropped charges of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure against Conor McGregor due to lack of evidence.

Scott Fardy retirement

Scott Fardy announced his retirement last night as Leinster and Ireland supporters were left sweating on the future of Tadhg Furlong, writes David Kelly.

Fears for Border businesses

As North prepares to reopen, hairdressers, publicans and family businesses on the other side of the Border who say the situation is a nightmare.

‘Kick from horse left my face deformed – it was not a pretty sight’

Yvonne Connolly has revealed she was told she was in danger of losing her eye after a horrific freak accident with a horse left her face completely shattered and her arm broken in two places.

Virus ‘poses bigger risk of clots than AstraZeneca’

The clot risk from getting Covid is at least eight times greater than that from the AstraZeneca jab, research by Oxford University suggests.

