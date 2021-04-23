News headlines today: Rise in Covid cases raises fears of cautious lockdown exit, and unusual blood clots reported in several Irish people who got AstraZeneca vaccine

The country is back on a knife-edge as a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections has raised fears of a cautious exit from lockdown. Meanwhile, Mary Lou McDonald has admitted Sinn Féin’s secret voter database was not in compliance with data protection laws and conceded it had breached at least two data protection requirements.

Rise in Covid cases

The country is back on a knife-edge as a sharp increase in Covid infections raised fears of a cautious exit from lockdown. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night while the battle against the pandemic is going in the right direction, the level of virus here is still high.

Unusual brain clots reported in several Irish people who got AstraZeneca vaccine

A number of unusual blood clots in the brain have been reported in Ireland among people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine was recently confined to use in people over 60 in Ireland following as assessment by the European Medicines Agency which found a probable link between the jab and unusual blood clots with low blood platelets.

Missing teenager found safe and well

Gardaí have cancelled a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert after confirming late on Thursday night that the 14-year-old girl who went missing was located safe and well.

Mary Lou McDonald admits Sinn Féin’s voter database was not in compliance with data protection laws

Mary Lou McDonald has admitted her party’s secret voter database was not in compliance with data protection laws. During an appearance on RTÉ's Prime Time, the Sinn Féin leader conceded the party’s database had breached at least two data protection requirements.

60s age group may face ‘more restricted summer’

People in their 60s and other groups may be facing a much more restricted summer than younger, less vulnerable people because they must be given the AstraZeneca vaccine. They risk losing out on the bonuses that come with full vaccination because they have to wait three months between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca.

Ireland’s first female general wants more women deployed in combat and peacekeeping

Ireland’s first female general and deputy force commander of a United Nations peace mission is now on a mission for more women to be deployed overseas. Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien flew home last month after an 18-month deployment with the UNDOF mission on the Golan Heights. Eleven of those months were spent as acting force commander.

Witness intimidation charge sought against Garda Donohoe killer Aaron Brady

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending that Aaron Brady be charged in relation to the intimidation of witnesses during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

Biden vows to halve US emissions as planet faces ‘moment of peril’

US President Joe Biden convened leaders of the world’s most powerful countries yesterday to try to spur global efforts against climate change. His commitment is to cut US fossil fuel emissions up to 52pc by 2030, marking a return by the US to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under Donald Trump’s administration.

Dublin grandfather searching for childhood sweetheart 55 years later



A Dublin grandfather is searching for the childhood sweetheart he lost touch with after he couldn’t afford to buy her a Christmas present as a teenager in 1966. Gerry Malone (69), from Rathcoole, but originally from the Liberties, is looking for his long lost love after “restarting” his life following the all-clear from cancer.

David Kelly: The IRFU let Ireland's women's coach and players down

The Irish women’s team and their head coach Adam Griggs were let down by the IRFU this week, writes David Kelly, after Griggs appeared at a press conference to clarify remarks he had made about who was in charge of the domestic game and where none of the team were in attendance.