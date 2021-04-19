News headlines today: Lockdown may ease for summer but pubs must wait, and new law to ban lobbying for Leaving Cert

Leaving Cert students will not get their results if their parents or others lobby teachers in the hope of influencing the marks they award for the accredited grades process. Canvassing will be officially prohibited under proposed legislation Education Minister Norma Foley is bringing before Cabinet tomorrow for approval. Meanwhile, “significant but slow” easing of the Covid-19 lockdown is set to happen over the coming two months, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said. Mr Donnelly said Ireland was ahead of even the most optimistic scenarios for the decline in Covid-19 case numbers.

Leaving Cert lobbying

Canvassing by parents or others will be officially prohibited under the proposed legislation Norma Foley is bringing before Cabinet. Last year, principals were asked to note any instances of canvassing on behalf of a pupil and to advise the Department of Education, but it had no legal backing. There was, however, anecdotal evidence from principals of parents applying pressure.

Pension pots

Thousands of euros of pension savings are being consumed by high charges. A report has found that up to €6 out of every €10 of the final pension pot is being eaten up by fees paid to finance firms.

Gardaí baffled by mystery of missing couple

Gardaí have admitted they are baffled by the mystery of an elderly couple who disappeared without trace 30 years ago. The acknowledgement came as gardaí insisted the file remains open and active into the disappearance of Conor (62) and Sheila Dwyer (61) from Fermoy, Co Cork in 1991.

Summer lockdown easing

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Ireland was ahead of even the most optimistic scenarios for the decline in Covid-19 case numbers and this meant that the country was now in a “very positive position to talk about May, June, July and the easing of restrictions”. However, hospitality and pubs may have to wait.

Dancing with the Stars

Larry Bass, the producer of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), has had to take out bank loans to keep his company afloat after the pandemic closed the curtain on the hit show.

European Super League

Six English clubs have joined with six others from Europe in announcing the formation of a European Super League. Last night they released a joint statement outlining their plans.

Tributes paid to young woman killed in home

A young woman stabbed to death in her Dublin home over the weekend has been remembered as a “fun and loving” mother. Detectives believe that healthcare worker Jennie Poole (24) was killed by a man known to her during the attack on Saturday afternoon.

Homelessness crisis laid bare in photo

Ireland’s homelessness crisis is laid bare in a striking photograph of a four-year-old girl sitting on the street eating at a soup kitchen. It is understood that the girl and her family are staying in emergency homeless accommodation in a Dublin hotel.

Slump in sales for Primark owner

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is set to unveil a slump in sales and profits after the high street giant was hammered by the latest coronavirus lockdown. The company is expected to reveal that it missed out on £1.1bn (€1.2bn) in sales over the six months to February

Dublin Port 'losing out' to Northern Ireland

Dublin Port is losing out to its Northern Irish competitors as a result of Brexit. Dublin Port’s chief executive, Eamonn O’Reilly, said the “dislocation” of volumes to Northern Irish ports is “worrying”.

