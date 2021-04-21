News headlines today: 1,500 child mental health cases probed amid fears children were over-medicated, Fine Gael pushing for reopening of ‘wet’ pubs at same time as bars serving food

The HSE is urgently reviewing the files of more than 1,500 child and adolescent mental health service patients amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication. Meanwhile, Fine Gael is pushing for the reopening of gyms and “wet” pubs – to serve outdoors as the Coalition plots a further easing of public health restrictions from next month.. Here are the top 10 news headlines from Independent.it this morning...

HSE in urgent review of 1,500 child mental health cases

The HSE is urgently reviewing the files of over 1,500 child and adolescent mental health service patients amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication. The review centres on patients who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between 2016 and the end of last year.

Push to reopening 'wet' pubs

While the hospitality sector appears likely at this point to remain closed until June, Fine Gael is set to push to ensure that when it reopens – outdoors initially – pubs that don’t serve food are allowed to reopen at the same time as those that do..

Derek Chauvin found guilty

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

‘Doodle’ Kennelly dies suddenly at her Dublin home

The sudden death has occurred of the writer Kristen ‘Doodle’ Kennelly at her south Dublin home at the weekend. Ms Kennelly was the only child of the award-winning Kerry poet and TCD Professor Emeritus Brendan Kennelly and the American poet and English professor Margaret (Peggy) O’Brien.

June vaccination target in doubt

The political target to have 82pc of the adult population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June looks set to now stretch well into July following vaccine setbacks.

European Super League on brink of collapse

The prospect of a European Super League looks dead in the water just 48 hours after it was announced following the confirmation that the Premier League 'Big Six' have withdrawn from the project.

Surge in visitors to Bundoran

Residents in the Donegal town of Bundoran have reported seeing an increase in visitors as restrictions continue to ease in Northern Ireland. Although some locals have expressed frustration about holidaymakers coming to the town, many others have welcomed their arrival as a community that depends heavily on tourism.

Ireland's tax take from US multinationals

US multinationals paid more tax in Ireland in 2018 than any other country – bar the US itself and Britain – according to data from the American Inland Revenue Service (IRS).

Sinn Féin to face Oireachtas committee questions over online activity

Sinn Féin will have to answer questions in relation to the party’s online activities and how they relate to data protection before an Oireachtas committee. The move comes after the Irish Independent revealed that Sinn Féin representatives have been told to use personal information posted online by Facebook users to identify their home address.

Who will get Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

More data on any age-related risk of blood clots linked to the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be crucial in deciding who will be offered the jab here in the coming months, writes Eilish O'Regan.

Online Editors