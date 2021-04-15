News Headlines: How a dramatic phone call set Ireland's vaccine roll-out plan back on track, and Sinn Féin closes online portal for party's secret voter database

Ireland’s coronavirus vaccination programme was put back on track in the face of serious concerns over missing key targets by a surprise phone call from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday. And in other news emerging last night, Sinn Féin has closed down the online portal for the party’s secret voter database, as a “precautionary security measure”. Here are the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Pfizer vaccine

The EU Commission President’s revelation that Ireland was in line for 540,000 doses of the Pfizer jab came as welcome boost as Cabinet mulled over two days of disheartening news on Covid vaccines. Philip Ryan reveals how that dramatic phone call set Ireland's vaccine roll-out back on track.

Sinn Féin portal closes

Sinn Féin has closed down the online portal for the party’s secret voter database, as a “precautionary security measure”. The decision comes as the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) sent a series of questions to Sinn Féin seeking information about the database containing the names and addresses of millions of Irish voters.

Mandatory hotel quarantine fallout

As 16 new countries are added to the list requiring mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Ireland, hotel sources have slammed the lack of planning. Amy Molloy asks how have we ended up in this mess?

Lotto winner

One lucky person in Ireland nabbed last night's €12.7m Lotto jackpot - the highest in four years.

Sophia Melnychuk

The bus that hit and killed three-year-old Sophia Melnychuk just yards from her Tipperary home was carrying her brother, it has emerged. Yesterday, neighbours and friends left flowers, candles and soft toys at the scene, with a family friend describing Sophia as "a very happy and very active little girl".

Bernie Madoff case settled

The Bernie Madoff case in an Irish court was settled on the day of his death. The Madoff scandal has had a long afterlife in the Irish courts, thanks to various links to the banks and fund managers in the IFSC, write Donal O'Donovan and Tim Healy.

Simon Zebo for Munster

As Simon Zebo gears up for a return to Munster, John Fallon writes that a key question is where exactly Johann van Graan sees the prodigal Zebo fitting into the Munster side.

Number of Covid patients in hospital falls

New figures released yesterday reveal that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has fallen to levels not seen since the middle of December.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is seeking backing from its lenders as it launches a last-ditch effort to reverse a more than $1.3bn (€1.1bn) fine that some of its subsidiaries were hit with in Kentucky.

Kilkenny Group

As Kilkenny Group’s Marian O’Gorman moves from CEO role to chairperson, Ralph Riegel profiles the boss who built the luxury Irish chain into a €34m global success across three decades marked by family feuds.

Online Editors