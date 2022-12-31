New year cash boost: From January 1, tax changes including income reforms and new credits will apply

We'll have more money in our pockets from January thanks to tax changes. Photo: Getty Images

A raft of changes that were announced in the Budget are set to put more money in people’s pockets from tomorrow.

The income tax changes and increases in social welfare payments are expected to go some way to help with the chronic cost-of-living crisis that is gripping the country.

The state pension is to rise by €12 a week from January 1.

And there will be another €200 electricity credit payment made in the first month of the new year, just as energy costs are sucking hundreds of euro out of household budgets.

Also kicking in from the start of the year will be a change in the income tax regime that will mean workers will only pay the top rate of tax at incomes above €40,000.

The standard rate cut-off point is being increased by €3,200 to €40,000, with proportionate increases for married couples and civil partners.

From the first day of the year, there will also be an increase in the main tax credits (personal, employee and earned income credits) by €75.

The changes to the tax credit will mean that workers can earn an extra €150 before they pay tax. And there is an increase in the home carer tax credit by €100, to support stay-at-home parents.

An increase in the second USC rate band (2pc rate) from €21,295 to €22,920, in line with the 80c per hour increase in the national minimum wage, is also on the way.

The increase in the USC band will ensure that full-time workers on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates of USC.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said that a concession allowing for a reduced rate of USC that applies to those who have a medical card and earn less than €60,000 per year will be extended for another year.

The increase in the so-called standard rate cut-off point means that the top rate of tax at 40pc will only apply to income above €40,000.

The tax changes are set to save single people around €800 a year and couples €1,600 annually.

For a couple on salaries totalling €80,000, the income tax changes mean a boost of €1,600 a year.

People who rent will also be able to claim a new rent tax credit from next month.

It is €500 a year and will apply to each person paying rent rather than each tenancy. The credit will be available for 2022 until 2025.

Increases in core social welfare rates of €12 per week, including for those on the state pension, kick in from the new year also.

The Working Family Payment income limits will increase by €40 across all family sizes from tomorrow.

The Fuel Allowance income threshold will increase, meanwhile, will go from €120 to €200 above the applicable state pension (contributory) rate for people aged under 70.

From 2023, people aged 70 and over will qualify for Fuel Allowance as long as their weekly means, which includes their state pension, is not above €500 per week for a single person and €1,000 per week for a couple.

Disablement Benefit and half-rate Carer’s Allowance will be disregarded in the means test for Fuel Allowance from next year.

People getting Disability Allowance and Blind Pension will be able to earn up to €165 from work without affecting their payment. This is an increase of €25 on the previous threshold of €140.

The Domiciliary Care Allowance will increase by €20.50 from €309.50 to €330.

The second electricity credit will be applied in January. The third credit will be made in March 2023.