New variant linked to minks could potentially affect Covid-19 vaccine – report warns

A mutated form of coronavirus which has jumped from minks to humans could potentially affect the level of overall effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines under development.

And it could lead to a virus reservoir among minks which may give rise to problematic virus variants in the future, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned today.

The risk assessment said that human and animal testing, infection prevention and control measures, and the development of preparedness and response strategies are cornerstones in the response to recent SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in mink farms.

There are three mink farms in Ireland and testing is under way by Department of Agriculture specialists.

On November 5, Denmark reported 214 Covid-19 cases infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus variants related to mink as well as infected mink on a number of mink farms.

These variants have also been found in people living in the affected areas. Twelve human cases were infected with strains showing four genetic changes in the S protein, three substitutions and one deletion. The 12 human cases were reported in Northern Jutland in August and September 2020, and not all cases had a direct link with a mink farm.

The virus can spread from humans to minks and vice versa.

“When the virus is introduced into a mink farm, it can spread quickly leading to many cases among minks. Due to the large number of infections and possibly due to biological differences between minks and humans, the virus can accumulate mutations more quickly in minks and spread back into the human population.”

The disease authority said: “If these new SARS-CoV-2 variants, with lower susceptibility to neutralising antibodies, spread widely in the population it could potentially affect the level of overall vaccine effectiveness of vaccines under development, and that the establishment of a virus reservoir among minks may give rise to problematic virus variants in the future.

“There is currently high uncertainty and further investigations are required regarding the nature of these mutations and their implications for issues such as vaccine effectiveness, reinfections and spread/severity of the virus. ECDC is therefore closely monitoring the developments in Denmark and is working in closely with Danish public health authorities.”

It said to decrease the risk posed to public health, national authorities in EU/EEA and UK should consider implementing measures directed towards mink farms, mink farm workers and communities in contact with mink farms along the following lines:

*Human testing, sequencing and characterisation of antigenic properties and virus infectivity

*Infection prevention and control measures for mink farm workers and visitors

*Animal testing and prevention of spread from animals to humans

*Development of preparedness and response strategies that take both human and animal aspects into consideration.

