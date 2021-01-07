| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New unknowns mean this could be the hardest period of restrictions since Ireland first went into lockdown last March

Lockdown scenes on Leeson Street in Dublin earlier this week. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Lockdown scenes on Leeson Street in Dublin earlier this week. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Lockdown scenes on Leeson Street in Dublin earlier this week. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Lockdown scenes on Leeson Street in Dublin earlier this week. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The streets are empty and the eerie stillness of lockdown has returned. The country has been here before – but this time it’s different.

Something has shifted, and confidence that the dangerous levels of Covid-19 can be driven down swiftly with such drastic measures has been dented.

There are too many unknowns now about the virus which has swept the country in recent weeks.

Privacy