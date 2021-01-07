New unknowns mean this could be the hardest period of restrictions since Ireland first went into lockdown last March

The streets are empty and the eerie stillness of lockdown has returned. The country has been here before – but this time it’s different.

Something has shifted, and confidence that the dangerous levels of Covid-19 can be driven down swiftly with such drastic measures has been dented.

There are too many unknowns now about the virus which has swept the country in recent weeks.

This time the fight against the explosive spread may be harder and longer.

Tipping point

Hospitalisations are hitting a new high. The number of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday morning soared to 921, compared with the previous peak of 881 last spring. It is unthinkable that after enduring the pandemic hardship, and learning so much about the virus, that it has taken such a dangerous hold again. Of these patients, 76 are seriously ill in intensive care and just 22 beds are free.

Higher numbers of younger people are getting so sick with the virus they need hospital care.

A breakdown of the people hospitalised in the two weeks up to last Monday shows that 33 were under the age of 18, with one of these ending up in intensive care; 42 were in their early 20s; and 79 were aged 25-34, three of whom were admitted to intensive care. Many of the patients in hospital now would have caught the virus around Christmas when socialising was at its most intense, and prior to the first set of tighter restrictions which came into effect a week ago.

Faster-spreading virus

The revelation that the more infectious strain of Covid-19 could be accounting for one in four infections is something of game changer. Without stricter controls and more people following of the rules, it will continue to spread rapidly. It is still unclear if it accounts for just 25pc of cases, or more. But the basics still apply for people who want to reduce their risk – physical distancing, mask wearing, cutting contacts and washing hands. The message seems to be that we have to work harder at all of these to curb its spread.

A South African strain of the virus has also been identified, and is thought to be even easier to catch. It has not yet been found here, but again there is no certainty that it is not already circulating in the mix.

Tougher opponent

The more infectious strain is under investigation by some of the best scientific minds. There are indications that patients with this strain have a higher viral load – and this makes it easier to pass on to others. There is no evidence that it leaves people sicker or leads to a greater risk of death. But the closer people are together, the greater the risk of infection.

Glimmer of hope

The extent of the lockdown and its impact on shutting off the movement of people will affect the spread of the virus, but how soon and how strongly remains to be seen. There is already evidence that people are not mixing as much and that the number of close contacts of those who are infected is falling, closing off ways to pass on the infection. It remains to be seen how quickly the measures will lead to stabilisation and then reduction in the incidence of the virus.

Worst hit

The spread is high in all counties but the 14-day incidence is worst in Monaghan, Louth, Limerick, Donegal, Cavan and Dublin. It is lowest in Wicklow, Tipperary, Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon.