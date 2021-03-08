New study reveals Irish children smoking less and drinking less than 20 years ago

IRISH children are smoking less, drinking less, involved in less bullying and are more able to speak to their fathers than two decades ago.

However, they are also more likely to be trying to lose weight and feeling low more often according to trend statistics compiled by Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children (HBSC) Ireland.

Data released today show how in 1998, 38.3pc of girls and 31.1pc of boys aged 15-17 were smokers. This fell to 11.6pc and 11.4pc respectively by 2018.

The proportion of children who have tried alcohol by the age of 15 has also fallen, from 82.9pc to 73.1pc for girls and 87.5pc to 69.4pc of boys between 2002 and 2018.

Cannabis use has also fallen. In 1998, 16.9pc of girls and 27.1pc of boys aged 15 to 17 reported cannabis use in the previous 12 months. Those proportions fell to 13.9pc and 21.9pc respectively for 2018.

The report also looked into bullying, with respondents asked about their involvement with the traditional idea of bullying, rather than cyber-bullying.

In 1998, 14.2pc of girls and 35.4pc of boys reported being involved in bullying others - in 2018 it was down to 9.8pc of girls and 17.5pc of boys.

Some of the statistics suggested young people are now more concerned about how they look, especially when it comes to boys.

In 2018, 11.2pc of boys aged 10-17 were trying to lose weight, compared with 6.6pc in 2002. For girls the change was 17.4pc to 17.8pc.

When it came to “vigorous exercise” the overall trend is downwards for 10 to 17 year-old boys, with 58.6pc doing exercise four or more times a week in 2018, compared to 62pc in 1998.

The trend for girls has gone in the opposite direction, with 45.4pc in 2018 compared with 42.7pc in 1998.

Those aged 15-17 are also becoming less likely to be sexually active. Overall 21.7pc of girls and boys in 2010 reported having had sexual intercourse, with that falling to 18.5pc in 2018.

Interestingly, children reporting being generally happy with life has changed only marginally (overall from 85.9pc to 84.8pc between 1998 and 2018), but when it comes to feeling low, there was a significant change.

The proportion of 10-17 year olds who reported feeling low weekly in 1998 was 27.3pc, in 2018 that had increased to 41.6pc.

Another area of significant change for children was being able to communicate with their fathers.

In 1998, just 41.4pc found it easy to talk to their fathers about something really bothering them, but 20 years on that has increased to 67pc.

Public Health Minister, Frank Feighan, said the information contained in the study will be of great importance for future planning and policy decisions for improving the health of children.

“There is good news with regard to substance misuse, with significant decreases in the rates of smoking, alcohol and cannabis use compared with previous figures in 1998,” he said.

“The data showing a decrease in the number of children bullying others is to be welcomed also.”

However raised concerns about the happiness of children.

“Positive mental health is essential for our wellbeing and I would urge all young people who may be struggling in this difficult time to make use of the many online resources such as the yourmentalhealth.ie website and information line.”

