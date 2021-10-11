New search for missing women has refocused the spotlight on most feared sexual predator, Larry Murphy

The decision by gardaí to begin a major search operation to locate the remains of Deirdre Jacob on the Wicklow-Kildare border is a major development in a mystery that has haunted society for more than 20 years.

The last confirmed sighting of Deirdre was of her walking alone on the country road in the direction of her home, about 1.5km outside Newbridge, at 3pm on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

Within the next half hour or so, the 18-year-old primary school teaching student vanished without trace – as if swallowed up by the elements.

Deirdre’s was the last name added to a group known as ‘Ireland's Missing Women’ – seven of them – all of whom vanished in the Leinster area between 1993 and 1998, sparking fears that they may have fallen foul of a serial killer.

Gardaí have identified suspects and motives in three of the cases which they are satisfied are unconnected; those of Fiona Pender who vanished in 1996, Ciara Breen in 1997 and Fiona Sinnott in 1998.

A cold case review of the disappearance in March 1993 of the first woman to vanish, American student Annie McCarrick, is understood to have identified the suspect as a senior member of the Provisional IRA in Dublin.

Ms McCarrick’s abduction is currently being investigated by a former member of the FBI.

The disappearance of Dublin woman Eva Brennan (40), four months after that of Ms McCarrick, is the only case in the files of the missing women not to have received the same level of garda scrutiny or public awareness.

Gardaí investigating the abduction and murder of Ms Jacob and Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard, who was last seen near the village of Moone on November 9, 1995, are carrying out the searches as part of both enquiries.

While investigators are playing down speculation that the two murders may be directly linked, it is believed that the two young women suffered similar fates – randomly snatched at the side of the road by an opportunistic predator.

For Ms Jacob's heartbroken parents Michael and Bernie, who have devoted the past 23 years to finding answers to the loss of their cherished daughter, the current search operation will hopefully bring them closer to unearthing the truth – and bring her killer to justice.

The decision to begin the mammoth, time-consuming task of searching woodland in Co Kildare is the most significant development yet in the Jacob’s case which gardaí upgraded to murder in 2018.

It was based on new information the gardaí have received following a year-long cold case review.

Since then, detectives based at Naas have obtained “credible information” including a report of “unusual activity” on the evening Ms Jacob was last seen alive in the area which is to be searched over the next few weeks.

The escalation of the garda enquiry has refocused the spotlight of attention on the man who has gained notoriety as Ireland's most feared sexual predator, Larry Murphy, who the media dubbed the Beast of Baltinglass.

Murphy, who was officially elevated to prime suspect in the 2018 case review, has been a person of interest in the Deirdre Jacob investigation since 2000.

The quiet-spoken, anonymous family man from Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, first came to attention after the horrific abduction, multiple rape and attempted murder of a young woman.

Gardaí have long believed that Murphy randomly selected his victim when he spotted her on a street in Carlow town where the carpenter was renovating a house at the time.

Cold case detectives believe that Ms Jacob and Ms Dullard fell victim to their killer in similar circumstances.

It was shortly after 8pm on Friday, February 11, 2000 when Murphy pounced on his victim as she walked to her car in a town car park.

Everything that he did that night supported the view that Murphy had planned every aspect of the attack.

The terrified woman suffered a fractured nose when Murphy punched her in the face, before bundling her into her own car and driving it a few metres to a darkened corner of the car park, out of sight of passers-by, where he had left his own vehicle.

Murphy stripped, bound and gagged his victim. He then drove his own car to a dirt track 15km north of Carlow where he raped his victim.

After that, he forced the woman into the boot and drove into the mountainous terrain of the Glen of Imaal where he stopped on an isolated track in remote woodland which he knew from his hobby as a hunter.

Here Murphy raped his victim twice more and attempted to suffocate her by placing a plastic bag over her head.

But the courageous woman made a frantic bid to get away from her would-be killer and was trying to get out of the car when fate intervened.

By chance, two local men, Ken Jones and Trevor Moody, who were out hunting nearby in the remote wilderness heard the commotion and went to investigate.

Spotting the oncoming lights, Murphy got into his car and drove off at speed leaving his terrified victim behind.

In her desperation to get away from her killer, the woman, who was naked and seriously injured, became entangled in rusted barbed wire as the two hunters came to her rescue.

Fortunately, the hunters immediately recognised Murphy and his car and went to the gardaí. The following day he was arrested.

Murphy never offered any explanation to either the gardaí or his family for the horrific crime – he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to avoid any further scrutiny.

Inside, he was a model prisoner, but never participated in any rehabilitative programmes.

Within days of his arrest, Murphy became a suspect in the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and a target of Operation Trace, a special investigation set up in 2000 to establish if a serial killer was operating in Ireland.

Following several cold case reviews into the disappearances of Ms Jacob and Ms Dullard, including the input of specialist profilers in the US, Murphy’s name has never left the frame.

Central to the garda investigation is a claim by a former prisoner that while inside, Murphy once confessed to him that he had abducted Deirdre Jacob as she walked towards her home in broad daylight in July 1998.

Gardaí believe that Ms Dullard was abducted in the same way as Murphy’s victim who survived her horrific ordeal.

The most sinister aspect of the incident was how he brought his victim to the wilderness of the Glen of Imaal, an area he was intimately acquainted with, in the depth of a winter's night where the chances of being discovered were practically non-existent.

It is what criminal profilers refer to as a "killing field": a location where the killer feels comfortable and secure in the knowledge that he can successfully conceal his appalling crime.

When Murphy finished his sentence in 2010, he immediately left the country and began moving between cities in Holland, France and Spain.

Gardaí notified their colleagues in Europol, who in turn issued a Euro-wide police alert in which they described Murphy as a "serial murder suspect and sexual deviant" whose activities should be monitored closely.

Murphy is currently living in the UK and has refused to co-operate with gardaí who travelled to meet him in London three years ago.

If remains are located in the coming days and weeks, gardaí expect to move closer to secure a prosecution. Only time will tell.