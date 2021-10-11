| 14°C Dublin

New search for missing women has refocused the spotlight on most feared sexual predator, Larry Murphy

Paul Williams Email

The decision by gardaí to begin a major search operation to locate the remains of Deirdre Jacob on the Wicklow-Kildare border is a major development in a mystery that has haunted society for more than 20 years.

The last confirmed sighting of Deirdre was of her walking alone on the country road in the direction of her home, about 1.5km outside Newbridge, at 3pm on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

Within the next half hour or so, the 18-year-old primary school teaching student vanished without trace – as if swallowed up by the elements.

