Today the Cabinet signed-off on a suite of new Covid-19 restrictions which aim to curb the spread of the virus among young children and minimise the impact of the Omicron variant.

Government has agreed that parents should aim to reduce socialisation indoors for children aged 12 and younger over the next two weeks.

Guidance for parents and children

Parents are being asked to prioritise their children’s activities - by minimising indoor community gatherings and indoor mixed household gatherings, opting for outdoor activities instead of indoor and reducing the number of children involved in any activity.

On a temporary basis – which is subject to review in mid-February 2022 - the wearing of face masks will be recommended for children aged nine years and over on public transport, in retail and other indoor public settings and in third class and above in primary school.

The Government has confirmed that guidance on mask wearing will be issued to schools by the Department of Education.

It also said the guidance comes with exemptions for certain children “as appropriate”.

International travel

From 00.01 am on Friday, December 3, people arriving into the State from overseas who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will also be required to show a certified “negative/not-detected” test result.

The tests include an antigen test - which was taken no more than 48 hours before arrival and which was not self-administered - or a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

It is understood that current exemptions from testing for children aged 11 and under will continue, in line with existing regulations.

Meanwhile, air and sea carriers will be required to carry out pre-boarding checks for compliance, supplemented by Border Management Unit/Garda National Immigration Bureau spot-checks on arrivals at ports and airports.

Government officials said this measure will apply for a minimum period of two weeks and will be kept under review with a view to removing it as soon as possible taking account of the overall epidemiological situation.

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Government agreed that the Health (Amendment) (No 3) Bill 2021 will be initiated in the Dáil or the Seanad upon finalisation of the text. This will allow for mandatory hotel quarantine to be re-introduced if necessary.

Antigen testing

The Government said early indications are that a number of large retailers have already reduced prices for antigen tests in recent days.

It said the pricing and availability of antigen tests continue to be closely monitored, with a focus on ensuring their continued availability to the public at affordable prices.

Government statement

The latest restrictions form part of the Government’s Covid-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing our Recovery & Reconnecting plan.

In a statement released today it described the Covid-19 situation in Ireland as “uncertain” and of “concern”, with added uncertainty due to the potential impact of the Omicron variant.

The changes that people have made in recent weeks have had a stabilising effect on the incidence of the virus “across all age groups” and is continuing to have a significant and sustained impact across all aspects of the health service, it said.

It said there is some evidence of a “move in the right direction” in terms of people reducing their close contacts and cancelling future plans for social interaction, but warned these moves are “not yet at the level required” in order to significantly reduction the rate of Covid-19 transmission.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being asked to follow three key steps to help reduce the spread of the virus:

“Get vaccinated and get your booster when you are called.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19, get a PCR test, self-isolate until you get your result and then follow the public health advice.

“In every situation, reduce your risk of catching / transmitting Covid-19 over the coming weeks by prioritising close friends and family and being conscious of vulnerable people, meeting outdoors where possible and opening windows and doors to let fresh air in if meeting indoors and to continue wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and by using antigen tests,” the statement continued.

