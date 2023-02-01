New research shows that youth work improves ‘mental health outcomes’ for young people

Youth Work Ireland youth advocates are calling for recognition of the "vital contribution" youth work makes to improving mental health outcomes for young people throughout Ireland. Picture: Damien Eagers

Almost three quarters of young people across the country have said they have friends who really care about them as a result of engaging in youth work, according to Ireland’s largest youth organisation.

Youth Work Ireland has recently launched its new Mental Wellbeing Revolution campaign, which is designed to spotlight the “vital” role that youth work plays in improving mental health outcomes for young people throughout Ireland.

The charity and its advocates have called for recognition of the “vital contribution youth work makes to improving mental health outcomes for young people throughout Ireland”.

New peer-reviewed research published in a special edition of the Journal of Youth Voice and focused on measuring outcomes in youth work, demonstrates that everyday youth work is “proven to improve young people’s mental wellbeing”.

The research also shows that 70pc of young people say youth work gives them someone to talk to when they have a problem.

Carried out by Dr Leighann Ryan Culleton from Wrexham Glyndŵr University, this new research indicates that youth work builds “meaning and connection”

Dr Ryan Culleton spoke to young people across Ireland for her research including those who participated in youth clubs, initiatives and programmes, and those who did not.

“My research clearly and directly demonstrates the significant role youth work plays in supporting young people’s wellbeing,” she said.

“What is particularly striking is that it demonstrates how youth work enhances and cultivates positive emotions, engagement, supportive relationships and meaning in the lives of young people who participate.

“These are significant and important findings given the abundance of evidence highlighting that a strong sense of wellbeing contributes to good mental health, acting as a guardian of our mental health.”

Youth Work Ireland engages with young people all over Ireland who have lower levels of connection, meaning and positive emotion than the general population of Irish young people.

This new study shows that after engaging with Youth Work Ireland, these young people’s level of connection, support, positive emotion and meaning increased.

The research shows that after engaging in youth work, 68pc of young people reported experiencing positive emotions in their daily lives and two in three young people experienced a sense of accomplishment and meaning in their daily lives.

Youth Work Ireland’s 20 member services around the country engage with over 76,000 young people every week.

In addition, the charity’s head office and 20 members collectively provide over 40 different specialised one-to-one listening and advocacy support services that specifically address mental wellbeing,

Youth Work Ireland also reached over 4,000 young people last year via 20 specialist mental wellbeing promotion programmes, including the ‘Friends for Life’ intervention, which was recognised as “gold-standard” by the World Health Organisation.