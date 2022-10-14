New research reveals full extent of symptoms suffered by women going through menopause as awareness campaign launched

Menopause symptoms go way beyond hot flushes for women in Ireland with more than half reporting fatigue, lack of energy, insomnia, brain fog, alternations in weight or body shape and changes in periods, new research revealed today.

The Department of Health-commissioned research , launched by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, comes as a new awareness campaign around the menopause is rolled out.

The findings reveal how what is traditionally called the “change of life” impacts women.

Three quarters of women over the age of 35 have either entered peri menopause, are in menopause or are passed menopause.

They can experience up to seven symptoms at any given time and for 17pc these can be severe.

More than one in two describe it as a negative experience and for many the symptoms are constant or occasional.

As many as 86pc reported it having a big impact on their lives.

Some 28pc of women in menopause say they would be happy to talk about it to their manager at work.

The minister said the new awareness campaign is a direct response to the demand from Irish women for greater knowledge and understanding of menopause as well as better access to accurate information and supports so that they can proactively manage their experience.

“It will increase awareness of menopause and the symptoms associated with it and encourage open conversation to reduce the stigma associated with this phase of life.

”It involves a 30-second advertisement in national and local radio, print ads in national newspapers and magazines, out-of-home advertising on digital displays and bus shelters nationwide, along with ads on digital and social media.”

A one-stop shop with information is available at gov.ie /menopause.

Mr Donnelly said: ”I have worked hard to deliver services and supports for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

"There are now four menopause clinics providing treatment for the 25pc of women who need medical management of their menopause symptoms. Two further clinics are due to open before the end of the year.

“While menopause affects half our population directly, all of us know someone going through it, be it a family member, a friend or a colleague. This campaign and website will empower everyone to open up the conversation around menopause and to eradicate any stigma or secrecy that’s associated with it.”

Chief nursing officers Rachel Kenna pointed out that “we know that women are dealing with multiple symptoms, not just temperature regulation and menstrual changes most commonly associated with menopause, but also fatigue, joint pain, insomnia, itchy skin and brain fog among others.

"This campaign provides information for those experiencing perimenopause and menopause, helping them to recognise their symptoms and to feel enabled to seek the support they need.

“The cohort of women going through menopause may also be dealing with stressors associated with childcare, elderly parents and work. It is important that they take time for self-care and are supported by their partners, families, friends and colleagues in doing so.”

Dr Deirdre Lundy, clinical lead at the national maternity hospital complex menopause service added: “Most patients, who are troubled by menopause symptoms, are able to receive advice and treatment in the community through their GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic.

“Unfortunately, patients with certain medical conditions including thrombosis, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, hormone sensitive cancers, are advised to be seen by a ‘menopause specialist’ to discuss management options.

"I lead one of these Complex Menopause Services and I am delighted to see more specialist menopause clinics opening around the country.”

Dr Deirdre Collins, GP and ICGP board members said family doctors are now at the forefront of menopause care, as part of the continuity of care delivered within general practice.

The Irish College of General Practice has published a comprehensive new guide for the management of menopause in general practice, which will guide GPs from the first consultation right through perimenopause and the menopause.

“This guide is a milestone in the management of Menopause in general practice,” she said.

"It includes information on diagnosis, lifestyle interventions, prescribing of HRT and, importantly, alternative options to HRT as well as specific advice for women with a history of breast cancer.

"This specific support for GPs coupled with Menopause Awareness Week offers all of us the opportunity to change the narrative around menopause care in a holistic rounded way.”