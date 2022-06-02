New protection in law and support for vulnerable people – seven years after act was signed into law by Michael D Higgins

People with dementia, mental and physical handicaps, and victims of brain injuries, are finally going to get new protection and support in Irish law.

Seven years after it was first enacted in December 2015 a new law to protect vulnerable people order their affairs is about to become a reality.

On December 30, 2015, President Michael D Higgins signed the Assisted Decision Making Act into law.

Almost seven years later it will finally be acted upon involving a complex mix of help and protection for the nation’s most vulnerable people.

What is this all about?

People who were not always able to take charge of their affairs have been subject to laws which date from deep in the 19th century.

More than 2,000 people are deemed “wards of court” with their financial affairs and their personal welfare administered by the High Court in a cumbersome system which often did not really help such people.

The title of two pieces of legislation – the 1871 Lunacy Regulation Act and the 1811 Marriage of Lunatics Act – will of themselves tell you much of what you need to know about all this. The marriage one was set aside some years but in theory the 1871 law still stands.

What is changing now?

This week Children’s and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman is putting through modifications to 2015 legislation which has lain fallow for over six and a half years.

It will finally allow Ireland to accord with United Nations’ provisions to support vulnerable people, in so far as is possible, make their own decisions about their lives.

Where they cannot make these decisions there will be support available.

But the guiding principle will be that their wishes will be respected and that there will be fail-safe devices to ensure that they are not taken advantage of.

Why was there such delay?

The short answer probably is that these are the people with the least political clout.

But we must mitigate this by saying this issue is complex and the intervening six-plus years have led to the development of structures to assist people who have an impaired ability to make decisions.

There is a new Decisions Support Service based in the Mental Health Commission which is set to have more than 50 staff by the end of this year. These people will oversee a service which will involve family and friends of vulnerable people being offered practical help.

What will this new body actually do?

The existing law on assessing vulnerable people’s capacity under the archaic “wardship system” will change to a flexible functional approach, where capacity is assessed on the issues involved – be it money or lifestyle – and the timing of necessary decisions.

The Decision Support Service will operate under a modern, human rights-focused and person-centred approach which will factor in the wishes of the vulnerable person. There will be a three-tier approach here with people supporting the vulnerable person on the basis of gradated needs.

Alongside these measures, the draft law being promoted by Mr O’Gorman will also enshrine in law a requirement for the gradual doubling of the minimum statutory target for the employment of persons with disabilities in the public sector, to reach 6pc by 2025.

Where is Equality Minister O’Gorman in all of this?

He inherited this one from the Department of Justice when the three-party coalition took office two years ago. The minister, who is also a lawyer, is impatient to see change and pledges this new law will be in place before the Dáil summer recess.

“The system of wardship has now been in place for over 150 years and a system for issues of capacity devised in the Victorian era is simply not appropriate for modern Ireland,” he said.

"The creation of a new, human right-focused approach is therefore long overdue, and I am determined to ensure that the legislation will be passed and implemented prior to summer recess in July.”