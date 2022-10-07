New proposals that could see a lowering of electricity and gas bills across EU

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz , Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attend the Informal EU 27 summit and meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague. Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny

Proposals are being worked up at EU level that could see a lowering of electricity and gas bills across the whole union of 27, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said in Prague.

“We all want to arrive at the same destination to try and limit the exponential growth in prices,” Micheál Martin said.

The moves aim to apply a new pricing mechanism to natural gas to allow for a lower wholesale price that in turn would reduce the charges to the final consumer.

The Taoiseach said Ireland was waiting to see how the strategy develops, because “we haven't made decisions in terms of domestic price caps” – despite Germany introducing €200bn in cushioning for its consumers this winter.

“We've had concerns about just sending blank cheques to energy companies, but at a European Union level, there is talk about a re-design of the market in the first instance,” Mr Martin said on his way into an informal EU summit in Prague today.

“The market is now not functioning as a normal gas market,” he added. “So it's far better that it's done on a European-wide basis. And I think proposals are being worked up.

“There is still a bit of work to be done in relation to it. But it has to happen on a European-wide level, because it can affect the entire European gas market. Gas is used to generate electricity for domestic consumption, meaning both forms of energy are tied together.

“That's where the focus is now,” the Taoiseach said.

Asked about the possible introduction of a windfall tax on energy companies that was postponed in the Budget to see where the new European initiative goes, Mr Martin said: “We will benefit from the Energy Security Council decision (on restructuring the market). But again the application of that, in terms of our domestic environment, remains to be worked out.”

He emphasised that energy would be the dominant issue at the summit, alongside the impact of the energy crisis on the economies across the European Union.

“The sense that unity again is important, similar to what happened in Covid-19. Then the European Commission came together and had a coordinated set of policies, from public health to vaccination.

“Likewise in this crisis, efforts are continuing to be made to see a European-wide response to the energy prices issue.

“Practical, workable solutions have to be developed, as opposed to political wish-list,” he said.

“Politicians may wish for a magical answer to this, but there is none. It's a wartime situation that has a negative impact on everything.

“But the capacity still exists for Europe to work in a coordinated, united way to deal with the price issue and its impact on economies.

“And I believe something will be worked out but it's going to take a bit more time.”

"Everybody stands to lose here, if we don't start accelerating co-operation," the Taoiseach added.

He said the efforts needed to be focused on energy-to-grid connections, on accelerating renewables and "also then working on the market and on supply issues."