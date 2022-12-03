New poll shows majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote against united Ireland

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar speaks at a conference on Irish unification organised by Ireland's Future at the 3Arena in Dublin. PA

The majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote against a united Ireland if there was a border poll, according to a new poll.

The latest Ipsos opinion poll from The Irish Times found that half of all northern respondents said they would vote against Irish unity.

Just over a quarter of people at 27pc said they would vote for unity, including 55pc of those from a Catholic background while 18pc said they didn’t know how they would vote and 5pc said they would not vote.

A majority of people in the Republic, at 66pc, said they would vote for Irish unity while 16pc were against the idea and 13pc were undecided.

The highest percentage of people who said they don’t know how they would vote was among the “others” category — those who do not identify as being from a Catholic or Protestant background — where 31pc are undecided.

The strongest opposition to unity was among those of a Protestant background at 79pc.

Those of a Catholic background were most in favour of unity at 55pc, with 21pc against and 21pc of respondents said they were undecided.

However, there are strong majorities in both jurisdictions who are in favour of holding referendums.

More than three-quarters of voters, at 76pc, in the Republic are in favour of a border poll, with a majority favouring a timescale within five years.

More than half of Northern voters, at 55pc, favoured a referendum, with a majority preferring a longer timescale of 10 years.

A clear majority of “others” wanted a referendum, with 50pc in favour, 25pc were against and 25pc said they didn’t know.

Among voters from a Protestant background, 39pc said there should be a referendum, 47pc were opposed and 14pc said they didn’t know.

The survey was conducted as part of a new research project into North-South relations and political views on the future of the island.

The polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in Northern Ireland and the Republic in August and September of this year.