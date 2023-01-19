New plan for electric vehicle chargers every 60km across motorway network

The Government plans to have a pool of high-powered chargers for electric vehicles every 60km on the country’s motorway network.

The first national EV charging infrastructure strategy is being published today and will spend €100m on public charging infrastructure over the next three years.

Also included in the strategy is a new grant scheme for EV chargers at sports clubs around the country.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced the new Shared Island Sports Club Scheme, which will open on January 30, as the “first practical roll-out" of the strategy.

This €15m scheme from the Shared Island Fund will help sports clubs install charge points in local communities across the island of Ireland.

Other destination chargers will be installed in locations such as retail centres or tourist spots.

Mr Ryan said this strategy set out a roadmap for creating an “entirely new infrastructure across the country”.

He said the new infrastructure plan should “take away concern or worry” that people might have in relation to access to charging points.

“One that people can have confidence in and one that will encourage more and more people to choose EVs,” he said.

“In all of this, our local authorities will play a vital role. The key anchor for this strategy is the specialist Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland unit.

“Within this unit, we have the expertise, the knowledge, the guidance, the resources that local authorities will need to be able to make the best decisions on the procurement, leasing and location of EV chargers.

“One of the initiatives I really want local authorities to embrace are the mobility hubs where people can charge their own cars, charge their e-bikes or e-scooters, or use a shared EV, for example.

“This is already proving to be a success in Finglas in Dublin, and I think it should be a standard feature in our towns and cities nationwide.”

Junior minister Jack Chambers said the strategy would enable Ireland to meet national carbon reduction targets.

“This new strategy underpins our commitment to support the public in making the switch to electric vehicles and presents the steps which will be taken to develop the necessary publicly funded infrastructure,” he said.

Currently, around 80pc of EV charging is done at home, and access to and installation of home charging infrastructure is relatively well established.

The focus of the strategy is the provision of publicly-funded charging infrastructure for electric cars and light-duty vehicles, the demand for which will grow as EV uptake increases.

The four main categories of charging infrastructure to be developed are home/apartment charging, residential/neighbourhood, destination and motorway/en-route.