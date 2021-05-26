New online safety commissioner would pose ‘challenges to freedom of expression’, Oireachtas committee hears

The committee is currently examining the proposed online safety and media regulation bill (Photo: Tim Goode/PA)

A new proposed online safety commissioner would “pose challenges to freedom of expression,” TDs and Senators were told today.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) told the Oireachtas media committee that an online safety commissioner would be “too far and too fast” and create “many difficulties” for the State.

The committee is currently examining the proposed online safety and media regulation bill, which includes plans for a designated online safety commissioner as part of a wider media commission, who would ensure enforcement of “online safety codes” and work to remove harmful online content faster than social media companies.

However, the ICCL told the committee today that this would allow online content to be analysed without prior permission from a judge.

“If the State seeks to regulate the content that’s illegal, it’s on a very solid ground. If the State seeks to define harmful content in a broader sense, it’s putting itself into a very difficult position,” said Liam Herrick, Executive Director at the ICCL.

“What’s proposed here is too far, too fast and I think it’s going to produce many great difficulties for the State and for the strong protection of the freedom of expression.”

His concerns were echoed by Dr TJ McIntyre of Digital Rights Ireland, who said that the new online safety commissioner would create a “Catch 22” scenario.

“The greater the degree of State involvement in the policies, the harder it becomes to regulate, because you need a greater degree of precision and State supervision for regulation,” he said.

Dr McIntyre added the State should not apply an “editorial judgement” on what content online is tasteful or not.

He also raised the issue that this would pose a “significant burden” on social media companies to “check the intention of a person” sharing content, for example, a news article or cartoon, to another user via private message.

The legislation is “unworkable as it stands”, he added.

Deputy Johnny Mythen (SF) said that their contributions have “thrown a cat amongst the pigeons”.

So far in the committee’s deliberations of the proposed legislation, the reception towards a designated online safety commissioner have been largely positive.