New online course to help adults with Down Syndrome struggling with isolation and job losses during lockdown

Síle Maguire from Dublin is enrolled on the Ability Online course.

Adults with Down Syndrome are struggling with isolation during lockdown and have limited job opportunities due to Covid-19.

Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) revealed 96pc of people who graduated from its Ability Programme have been furloughed.

The majority of adults with Down Syndrome are also finding it difficult to access further education during the pandemic with limited courses available.

Retailer Mace has now renewed its partnership with DSI and launched a new national fundraising campaign to help support an education course called Ability Online.

The ten-week course – which will be delivered remotely – will provide support to adults with Down Syndrome and will combine online tasks and group Zoom discussions.

€10,000 has so far been raised and the aim is to gather enough funds to provide the course to every adult over the age of 29.

The course was developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic after concerns were raised by families about the lack of services available to adults with Down Syndrome.

It is taught three days a week and focuses on 10 different topics such as independence, conversation skills and life skills.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Down Syndrome Ireland CEO Barry Sheridan said: “We are delighted to have renewed our partnership with Mace, and in particular, to launch this year’s fundraising campaign as many of our members struggle with the impact of the pandemic.

“There are a broad range of benefits to having courses like Ability Online available. For example, adults with Down Syndrome in Ireland have the highest incidence of early onset dementia. Engaging in education, working and getting to meet and socialise with other people daily are huge factors in fighting against early onset dementia.

“Without this extra support, people with Down Syndrome will struggle to engage in meaningful employment and continue to miss out on the social interaction that was absent over the past few months, as well as earning a wage and contributing to society, well after their colleagues have returned to work.”

