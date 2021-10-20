New Mica redress scheme will be ‘far more significant’ than last one says Taoiseach

The new Mica redress scheme will be “far more significant” than the last, which was significant in itself, the Taoiseach has said.

The Government is now the one agency that can deliver a comprehensive solution, and it will do so, he told the Dáil.

It was shocking that bricks were produced to such poor quality that homes were ruined, he said, with children picketing outside the Dáil today with their families.

Read More

Mr Martin said shelter was a basic human requirement, and it was not, and should not be, a political issue.

He said he had met affected families in Donegal and local authority members. It was a problem that extended to other counties and substances, he suggested.

“The residents I met put very good points to me, in terms of upfront costs, rental, and certification,” he said, having been asked by Mary Lou McDonald if he would commit to 100pc redress for those demonstrating outside the gates of Leinster House.

She accused him of producing “lies, excuses and an attack on my motivations, but not clarity from the head of Government.”

He would not answer the question as to 100pc redress, she said.

Mr Martin said: “The situation is shocking. We have heard the message and we want to get this comprehensively resolved for the owners of the homes.”

They were in a terrible condition in many instances, he said.

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, is expected to bring improved proposals to the three Coalition leaders this week.

A long term solution would have to be found to underpin people’s sense of security, Ms McDonald said.

The Sinn Féin leader said the impact on people’s relationships and mental health had been immense. “Families have been broken by this,” she said.

“I have spoken to people who live in caravans, but who still pay a mortgage for a home that is literally crumbling.”

She said the Dáil had voted unanimously for 100pc redress in the summer, but nothing had happened since.

She demanded a commitment to full redress with “no ifs, no buts, and no maybes.”

The sufferers had had enough tea and sympathy from politicians and now they wanted solutions, she said.

The Taoiseach in response accused Ms McDonald of politicising the issue, saying she had welcomed the first compensation plan when it was announced.

It had been produced by the last Government, and not designed by him, as she had alleged, he said. He had not part in it.

There had also been no mention of Mica in the Sinn Féin election manifesto of 2020, the Taoiseach noted.