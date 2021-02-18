New Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ lands on red planet’s surface

Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover landed on Mars tonight for its mission to seek out sign of ancient life on the red planet.

The rover, which is also tasked with collecting samples on Mars, was launched over seven months ago in Florida and only finally made touchdown today.

There were concerns as the rover entered the “seven minutes of terror” it takes to properly land the rover on the foreign planet’s surface. It struck Mars's atmosphere at 20,000km/h. Weather conditions were thankfully favorable and it was able to make a safe landing.

Those seven minutes are particularly worrying because Nasa essentially has no control over what happens. Due to the large physical distance between Nasa’s offices and the rover, there is an 11 minute delay between each input.

After a safe landing, the official Perseverance rover tweeted that: “I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere.” The tweet was done by someone at Nasa though, not the actual rover itself reporting from Mars.

The Perseverance rover is Nasa’s most sophisticated rover to date, with the space agency usually only developing one roughly every decade. The last rover, Curiosity, was launched in 2012.

However, the US isn’t the only country researching Mars, with others also on their own missions. The United Arab Emirates's Hope Probe and China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft launched back in July of last year and set a course for the red planet.

All of the launches occurred at the same time as Earth and Mars were in alignment on the same side of the sun, which allows for a shorter journey time of around six to seven months. Some of these missions may have been on hold for a while, as this alignment only occurs once every two years or so.

The UAE’s Hope is only expected to just orbit Mars, but Tianwen-1 began orbiting Mars last week and it is expected to land on the planet's surface in May or June.

Perseverance didn’t travel without another Nasa creation though, Ingenuity, the first helicopter that will be flown on another planet. Perseverance is now tasked with finding a nice flat spot to serve as Ingenuity’s helipad. This will take approximately 50 to 90 sols, which is the term for a day on Mars.

Irish Independent