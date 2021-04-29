New legislation to see €10,000 fine for puppy farm breeders

New legislation being brought before the Dáil next week would see puppy farm breeders being fined up to €10,000.

Currently, the maximum fine for breaking laws in relation to dog breeding is €5,000, however, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín wants to increase this to €10,000.

The Meath West TD also wants to bring in five protections, or “minimum standards” for animals, which would see each dog breeder having to adhere to while raising animals.

The Dog Breeding Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2021, or Puppy Farm Bill, will “strengthen” protections for dogs.

These include ensuring that dogs are kept in a way where they can avoid “unnecessary suffering” and dogs must receive vet treatment when necessary.

The new law would also see dogs allowed to have the company of other dogs and exhibit their “natural and normal” behaviour.

Next Wednesday, Deputy Tóibín will tell the Dáil that Ireland being labelled “the puppy farm capital of Europe” by Rescue Animals Ireland informed the Bill.

“Due to poor conditions in some Puppy Farms, animals suffer greatly. Dogs can develop serious illnesses and ailments which have long term health consequences,” he will tell the Dáil.

“We have received many reports of significantly uneven enforcement of existing legislation from local authority to local authority. This needs to change. We seek that each local authority will commission a specific individual or team to ensure protections are enforced.”

The Bill would also amend the definition of an “authorised person” who looks after the dogs. This new definition would include that authorised person would have to fulfil their roles in ensuring that the “minimum standards” are adhered to.

It would also increase the current fine of €5,000 to €10,000.

“The current fines are not a sufficient deterrent,” the Deputy will tell the Dáil.

“The previous maximum fine of €5,000 becomes the minimum fine for Summary Conviction in our Bill and we introduce a €10,000 fine for convictions on indictment.”

The new Bill will be brought before the Dáil next week and is expected to pass its first stage.

In January, the party brought forward a Bill which would see a minimum 10-month prison sentence for the theft of a family pet.

This Aontú Bill was seeking the creation of a sentence to put a stop to a “lucrative market” which sees criminal gangs making “big money from the theft of pets”.