New legislation to clamp down on increasing theft of family pets

A Bill which would see a minimum 10-month prison sentence for the theft of a family pet has passed its first stage in the Dáil.

The Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Amendment Pets Bill 2020 provides a mandatory minimum sentence for theft and certain related offences concerning pets.

The Aontú bill seeks the creation of a sentence to put a stop to a “lucrative market” which sees criminal gangs making “big money from the theft of pets”.

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín said that according to his own research, over the past five years, there have been over 1,000 instances of animal theft reported to the Gardaí across the country.

Mr Tóibín said that he has heard “many stories” of households being marked in chalk by thieves, which return after dark to steal pets.

“I have many stories of thieves leaving marks on the road in chalk or by tying a piece of string to a garden gate to target those houses. These thieves often return after dark to steal the family pet,” he said.

“Many pets are sold online or in cash only deals to make Garda investigation more difficult. There are several credible reports of these stolen pets being quickly ferried to Britain when stolen,” the TD told the Dáil.

He said that pet theft increased by 16pc in 2020, with 196 instances reported to Gardaí.

“Gardaí are doing their best trying to investigate and break up these criminal enterprises, but now the law needs to step up,” he added.

