New IRA: A shambles of an organisation that is hell-bent on dragging us back to the horrors of the past

The fallout from Monday’s parade organised by Saoradh was predictable – but it once again seemed to take the PSNI by surprise.

The New IRA’s political wing had previously warned of the potential for “conflict” at the ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

This wasn’t so much of a warning as a heads-up, as the New IRA had planned for violence. Petrol bombs were prepared and hidden close to the City Cemetery.

The graveyard is the final resting place of 90,000 people. Everyone in Derry knows someone buried in that cemetery, a place of consecrated ground, sacred to most. However, for the few, it was a perfect vantage point to launch an attack on the PSNI.

The Parades Commission had imposed a number of conditions on the event, including a prohibition on the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations. This came after a submission by relatives of Lyra McKee who objected to the parade taking place on the third anniversary of her murder.

The organisers had no intention of complying with the restrictions. It shows the toothless nature of the parading body, which has no power to ban controversial marches. With the majority of controversial parades now in single figures, there are questions over the effectiveness of the commission, set up to deal with the aftermath of the Drumcree dispute.

For the organisers, the lure of a paramilitary show of strength was the only way to attract onlookers and create the impression that they have greater support than they do.

They were never going to miss an opportunity to cause mayhem on a day they claim is one of commemorative remembrance. The men and women of the 1916 Rising, who those in Derry claimed to be commemorating, did not wear balaclavas or march around the streets like a Dad’s Army parody.

The New IRA is a shambles of an organisation, led by middle-aged men who base their entire personality around the status that comes with being an angry fish in a small pond.

The Derry march required them to ship in members from Dublin, a rent-a-mob who are involved in criminality at a high level - kicking some of their ill-gotten gains up the road to fund a pretend war that has, to date, killed more members of their own community than any other section of society.

They use willing conduits and poorly-regulated social media to spew out propaganda that no one - including their own leadership - believes.

There is a clear political path for those who aspire to a united Ireland, the mechanisms for constitutional change enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

If any of the Saoradh leadership would care to explain how kneecapping teenagers in the Creggan, or sending young men out to throw petrol bombs at armoured landrovers is likely to advance that cause one inch, then they should step forward and explain themselves.

The parade also raises questions both on a local and leadership level as to how such parades are policed. While the Parades Commission has no power to stop these demonstrations, the police do.

They could have applied to the High Court to ban the parade which has proved impossible to police with any real effectiveness.

They could have also prevented the masked element from gathering, stopping it at source and allowing the rest of the march to carry on in line with restrictions.

The problems police face is that any intervention was always going to lead to conflict. The organisers bank on that for propaganda purposes and they were prepared for that eventuality.

Storing petrol bomb in a cemetery ahead of what was billed as a commemorate event dishonours all those who have been laid to rest in that spot. The footage from the city cemetery was depressing, a throwback to a bygone era.

Tracksuit clad youths, who despite covering their faces will be easily identified via an array of distinctive Nike and Adidas, hurled petrol bombs while grown men egged them on.

I despair at the mentality of the person heard dishing out orders to teenagers who were throwing petrol bombs, one narrowly missing setting themselves on fire.

Condemning them to a life of prison and potential death, of never being able to reach their full potential – instead exploited as cannon fodder by those who have failed to make a single valid argument in favour of their organisation’s existence.

It is no accident that dissident republicanism only has a foothold in areas of social deprivation. A young person with future employment opportunities is much more difficult to recruit than one who sees little in the way of a future.

The Irish Proclamation declares resolve “to pursue the happiness and prosperity of the whole nation and of all its parts, cherishing all of the children of the nation equally”.

Sending a child out to do their dirty work is as far away from cherishing them as is humanly possible. Monday was a sad day for Derry, a place that has so much to celebrate.

While there are those who bring pride to that beautiful city, those who organised Monday’s march want to condemn it to live trapped in the past forever rather than help shape the future.