| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New IRA: A shambles of an organisation that is hell-bent on dragging us back to the horrors of the past

Allison Morris

Allison Morris Expand
Police and supporters of Saoradh after the Republican Easter parade in the Bogside Expand
A police Land Rover is set on fire during Monday's trouble Expand
Masked men during the Saoradh parade on Monday Expand
The Saoradh parade that took place in Derry on Monday (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand

Close

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Police and supporters of Saoradh after the Republican Easter parade in the Bogside

Police and supporters of Saoradh after the Republican Easter parade in the Bogside

A police Land Rover is set on fire during Monday's trouble

A police Land Rover is set on fire during Monday's trouble

Masked men during the Saoradh parade on Monday

Masked men during the Saoradh parade on Monday

The Saoradh parade that took place in Derry on Monday (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Saoradh parade that took place in Derry on Monday (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

/

Allison Morris

The fallout from Monday’s parade organised by Saoradh was predictable – but it once again seemed to take the PSNI by surprise.

The New IRA’s political wing had previously warned of the potential for “conflict” at the ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

Most Watched

Privacy