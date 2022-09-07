New Iarnród Éireann train carriages arrive at Dublin Port from South Korea

Iarnród Éireann has taken delivery at Dublin Port today of the first three Intercity railcar carriages out of a new batch of 41 it has ordered.

The carriages are from manufacturers Hyundai Rotem in South Korea and were funded by the National Transport Authority under the National Development Plan.

The 41 carriages will enter service following commissioning early next year, and will allow additional services and extra capacity on both Intercity and Commuter routes.

Passenger demand continues to strengthen post-Covid, Iarnród Éireann said, with Intercity demand in particular close to full recovery.

Iarnród Éireann and the NTA will undertake passenger public consultation as part of the process to confirm service enhancements with the new carriages.

The additional 41 carriages will increase the Hyundai Rotem Intercity railcar fleet operating on the Iarnród Éireann network from 234 carriages to 275 carriages.