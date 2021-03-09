New homes built by Land Development Agency could see tenants paying a third less on market rent

Homes built by the Land Development Agency (LDA) could see tenants paying over a third less on market rents, the Housing Oireachtas Committee will hear today.

The LDA expects to begin construction of 597 homes at a site in Shanganagh Castle in Co Dublin later on this year, which will consist of 200 social homes, 306 cost rental homes and 91 affordable purchase homes.

John Coleman, CEO of the LDA, will tell the Oireachtas Housing Committee today that rents for a two bedroom apartment at the site would be €1,200 to €1,300 per month, a 27.7pc to 33.3pc discount on market rents.

A one bedroom apartment would cost €1,000 a month, a reduction of 34.9pc in current market rates, according to the LDA.

“While discount to market demonstrates the relative value of cost rental developments to renters, affordability to these households is the key metric,” the Agency writes in its opening statement.

The LDA development at Shanganagh is a “major step forward in developing a scale and sustainable affordable homes sector in Ireland,” according to Mr Coleman.

The LDA says that a single person earning the median education sector wage of circa €48,000 per year would pay around 51.6pc of their net income on a one bedroom apartment in the area.

However, with the Shanganagh development, the Agency will tell the Committee that the worker would pay “circa 33.6pc of their net income in rent – a proportion generally accepted to be considered ‘affordable’.”

“This would represent a meaningful difference to the lives of individuals renting in this scheme, freeing up their income to be put to other uses, potentially even to go towards a deposit to purchase their own home through future affordable purchase schemes.”

The development at Shanganagh Castle is expected to deliver homes in 2023.

Similar developments could soon follow in Galway, where the LDA is working with the council on both the Sandy Road and Dyke Road projects.

It has also announced a partnership with Cork City Council for the delivery of the Cork City Docklands project.

13,000 homes can be delivered in total across these plans, including several other “strategic” sites throughout the country.

It is currently active on nine sites and has the capacity to deliver at least 4,200 homes and is due to announce shortly the capacity for a further 3,000 homes.

This also includes planning permission which has been lodged for 266 homes in St Kevin’s Hospital in Cork.

The LDA is near planning permission lodgments for 344 homes in Hacketstown in Skerries and 221 homes in Devoy Barracks in Naas.

Design teams have been engaged for 800 homes in Castleisland in Balbriggan, 1,300 homes at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, 700 homes in St Teresa’s Gardens and for an undisclosed number of homes at Columb

Barracks in Mullingar.

The LDA hopes that in the long term, these developments will see the delivery of “new and sustainable work-live propositions,” where people can avoid commuting and live closer to their workplaces.

Online Editors