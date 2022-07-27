New Dublin town revealed for population of 23,000 people: ‘First project of its kind in a generation’

€186.3 million in Government funding has been announced for the development of a new town, called Clonburris, between Clondalkin and Lucan, in west Dublin.

The Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) Enabling Infrastructure Project, which was approved An Bórd Pleanála three years ago, will see over 8,700 homes developed on the 280-hectare site.

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) is providing investment for the necessary infrastructure to develop the new town, which will predominantly developed on greenfield land.

The funding will enable over 8,700 homes to be built, providing housing for an estimated 23,000 people.

Enabling works for the project include new link roads, utility corridors and bridges that will provide connectivity with surrounding areas and facilitate sustainable modes of transport.

Public parks forming part of an integrated network of multi-use public open spaces, a “green infrastructure network” that will protect and enhance biodiversity, community centres and other multi-purpose civic facilities, pumping stations and other sustainable urban drainage measures and regional attenuation ponds, for drainage management, will also be developed in the initial stages.

Expand Close Ariel map of Clonburris development - South Dublin County Council / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ariel map of Clonburris development - South Dublin County Council

The project is being led by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) which said it will act as catalyst for the wider regeneration and development of one of Ireland’s largest underutilised sites, as well as the wider area and the region at large.

"Built around large parks and greenways, and boasting kilometres of waterside frontage along the Grand Canal, Clonburris puts the city centre just minutes away by rail or cycleway. Green spaces will cater to every outdoor enthusiast with playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, playing pitches and allotments. And for those seeking a vibrant centre, Clonburris will have that too – with high quality services across retail, commerce, leisure, entertainment and culture, as well as conveniently located schools and childcare facilities,” the project’s website states.

The Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said it will be the “first project of its kind in a generation”.

“Clonburris will be a well-designed town with over 8,700 homes, good transport links and vital amenities and services. Up to 2,600 of these homes will be social and affordable homes delivered by my department and South Dublin County Council,” he said.

“Today’s announcement illustrates the ever-growing reach of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in revitalising our cities and towns, improving their offering as places in which to live, work, visit or invest.”

The Council’s wider plans for the area will see the development of up to 11,000 new homes, including 1,000 social homes and 1,600 affordable homes,

15.5km of cycle ways and walkways, 90 hectares of open space, two train stations, eight schools, 7,300 square metre of community floor space and 31,115 square metres of employment floor space are also planned.

SDCC said the town’s ultimate population will be similar to that of the historic towns of Naas, Navan and Wexford and the city of Kilkenny.

The project has been in development for over a decade and was designated by Government to be of economic and social importance to the state for residential development and associated services and facilities.



