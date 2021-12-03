The Justice Minister said a new government scheme for undocumented migrants will allow those who have been living here for at least four years to “come out of the shadows”.

The new scheme will give around 17,000 undocumented migrants an opportunity to remain in the State.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the programme will regularise long-term undocumented migrants and their children, allowing them to stay and live in Ireland.

While there is no reliable data on the number of undocumented migrants in the State, studies suggest there may be up to 17,000, including 3,000 children.

“There are potentially thousands of people living in this country, they are here now, they live in our community, their children are in our schools, they’re working, many of them are paying taxes,” Minister McEntee told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Read More

“So, they’re not just contributing economically but they are very much part of the fabric of our community.

"But they are undocumented and it leaves them very vulnerable, it leaves their families vulnerable and it means that they can’t become a full part of our society and I think we can all probably say that we know somebody living in a similar situation - be it in America or elsewhere,” she added.

Many of the of the people who qualify for the scheme are likely to be in low-paid employment, according to studies.

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must have lived in the country for at least four years, or three years for children, without permission.

Minister McEntee said people who live with an undocumented status often do not come forward for State assistance and this has been highlighted by the pandemic.

“We’ve seen even throughout the pandemic some of them have been slow to come forward, be it for testing, be it for their vaccinations. That obviously is not the right thing. It’s not the way we want people to live their lives,” she said.

People who are eligible under the scheme will be able to work and apply for citizenship.

According to the Department of Justice, they must not pose a threat to the State but will not be disqualified if they have a conviction for minor offences.

Meanwhile, applicants must also meet standards regarding good character and criminal record/behaviour and not pose a threat to the State.

The scheme will be open to those who do not currently have permission to reside in Ireland – for example, if they arrived illegally, or their permission expired or was withdrawn years ago.

A family applying to the scheme will have to pay €700 to assist in administration costs, which includes children up to 23 years of age. Single people applying will have to pay €550. Migrants who fall under international protection will be exempt from the fees.

Minister McEntee said many of these people have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic and bringing in the legislation is “the right thing to do”.

“You’ll have people who were here over a decade - some of whom haven’t been able to travel home, haven’t been able to see family and friends for a long, long time.

“Those who have been here during the pandemic… many of them are working in our health service, many of them are working in caring roles, many of them have continued to work through this pandemic.

"At the same time, they have been some way vulnerable because of a fear of coming forward, of engaging with any type of Government services… so it’s important that we allow people to come out of the shadows,” she said.