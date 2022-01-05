Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has revealed that new Digital Covid Certs will be issued from later this week to show that people have received their booster vaccine.

Mr Donnelly said the Digital Covid Certs will be “updated soon to reflect your additional vaccine”.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said the updated certs will be issued automatically to booster vaccine recipients.

He added: "The EU is applying a maximum nine-month validity to certs based on a completed primary vaccination course.”

"You can also request a DCC of Recovery if you've recovered in the last six months via online portal."

Earlier, the Cabinet agreed to drop the requirement for vaccinated passengers to have a negative Covid-19 test on arrival into the country.

It is understood that fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Ireland from midnight tonight will not require a Covid-19 test.

However, unvaccinated travellers will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

This comes as the Department of Health confirmed an additional 17,656 cases of Covid-19 this evening.

As of 8am today, 928 patients were hospitalised with the virus, of whom 94 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,952 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

This includes 40 deaths newly notified in the last seven days.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it is “concerning” to see the rise in hospitalisations.

"It is concerning to see the rising number of people with Covid-19 in hospital. This means that our collective efforts to follow public health advice remain very important.

“I know that many have sacrificed valuable time with friends and family to protect themselves and the wider community. These continued efforts are helping to slow the spread of this virus and will protect many from infection in the next few weeks.

Dr Holohan said the booster vaccine will protect the “majority” of people from severe disease.

"The Covid-19 vaccine booster will protect the majority of people from severe disease. The booster programme is now open to everyone aged 16 and over. If you are not yet fully vaccinated or are yet to receive a booster dose, please take this opportunity to protect yourself as soon as possible.

"The best way for all of us to stay safe and to continue to protect our loved ones over the coming weeks is to isolate immediately if symptomatic, to keep your social contacts as low as possible, to avoid high risk activities and poorly ventilated environments and to continue to follow all of the public health measures that we know can stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

