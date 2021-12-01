New Covid-19 variant has created uncertainty at a time when Delta has stabilised – Dr Tony Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country’s public health officials expect that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Dr Holohan said the new variant has created uncertainty at a time when the Delta variant has stabilised.

“We have the uncertainty with this new variant, and we’re not yet certain about whether that’s going to be more transmissible, although we suspect it will be, than Delta, he told the RTÉ Six One News.

“We suspect that there may well be, in particular, implications for how well the vaccines might work and we don’t yet know if it will be an infection that is as severe as the infection with Delta,” he added.

The CMO said these “unknowns” coupled with the current high levels of infection in the community, means caution is needed by individuals, groups and the Government. He said these factors will inform any future public health advice.

However, Dr Holohan said there are reasons to be positive as opinion surveys have shown that people are “tending to change behaviours” and this is resulting in the incidence of the virus reducing in most adult age groups.

“Some of the things that are particularly impressive is the reduction in the incidence of this disease in the groups of people in the population who have been boosted.

“So, people over the age of 75 have seen significant reductions in the transmission of this disease, but in most adult age groups we are seeing a slowing of the disease,” he said.

Dr Holohan added that overall the virus has “stabilised” but “stable at a very high level”, with an over 4,000 cases a day being reported.

The CMO said it is the time of year “when we all like to socialise” and work is continuing to make intergenerational gatherings safer this Christmas.

“The further progress we can make in reducing these levels of transmission among under children as well as the further progress we can make in rolling out the boosters – both of those things will add to the protection that we need to have in advance of the Christmas period.

“So, we still have three weeks to go to work on these measures and the further we can get our transmissions with Delta down, the better protected we will be,” he added.

