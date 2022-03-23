New Covid-19 advice group to replace Nphet ‘imminently’ as daily cases surge to 21,098

A new group to replace Nphet and advise the Government on Covid-19 will be established “imminently”, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has sent a proposal to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining the details of a new group to oversee Covid strategy.

Asked when the group will be announced, the Tánaiste said: “I don't have a date but I understand it’s imminent.”

Speaking at an event in Connolly Hospital in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said there have been conversations about the membership of the group but the final details have not yet been agreed.

The Tánaiste said any advice on potential restrictions will still come from Dr Holohan after Nphet was disbanded following the easing of the final restrictions.

However, he said he did not want to see restrictions imposed.

“We certainly don't want to end up in a situation where we have to re-impose restrictions. This virus isn't going to go away. We're going to have more waves over the next couple of months, the next couple of years and we don't want to be turning on and off restrictions. We do need to live with this virus,” he said.

“As things stand, we are experiencing a second wave, if you like, of Omicron. It's driven by the Omicron plus variant, which is more infectious as you know than the original Omicron variant strain and is driven by the fact that these things do come in waves and there has been a reduction in restriction for the past couple of weeks and people are mixing more.”

Mr Varadkar said it is not a surprise the we are seeing an increase in infections.

“Covid is going to be with us for eternity. There will be future variants there will be future waves but because we've got to the point where we have a highly vaccinated population and because we now have treatments, effective treatments for Covid that prevent people from being hospitalized we should be able to live with it,” he said.

His comments come as the Department of Health has been notified of 21,098 new cases of Covid-19 since yesterday evening.

Some 7,038 cases were reported through PCR tests today, while 14,060 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, there 1,395 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 55 in ICU.

Today’s figures follow the surge in case numbers and hospitalisations in recent weeks, with over 50,000 cases detected over the extended St Patrick’s Day bank holiday.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have increased by 75pc since the start of March.

It comes as members of the public are being urged to go back to basic measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Chairman of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) Dr Denis McCauley said there is a reluctance for this surge to be recognised as all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed.

However, he stressed that something needs to be done as hospitalisations and ICU numbers continue to rise.

"I think there is a surge occurring and there is a reluctance to recognise that,” Dr McCauley said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“The numbers in hospitals are going up and that has been talked about for two weeks, but unfortunately two weeks later we are seeing the numbers in ICU going up as well.

“I think there is a problem, and we need to recognise it.

“The tone is that there is no problem, people are saying ‘Covid again come on give us headspace.’”

Meanwhile, speaking on Newstalk this morning, HSE boss Paul Reid said he is “urging the public very clearly to get back to the basics”, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.

He said the current surge in cases is overwhelming the health system not just because of the rise in hospitalisations, but because there have been 4,300 staff in the HSE off over the past week due to Covid-19.