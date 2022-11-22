New cost of Irish funeral revealed as they are ‘not immune to inflation’

The average cost of a funeral in Ireland is estimated to have risen to €6,000, a new survey has found.

The research conducted by Peopl Insurance found that the cost of funerals is rising in Ireland and that more people are having to fund the funeral of a loved one out of their own pocket.

Two-thirds of people aged over 55 in Ireland said they or someone close to them has had to pay for the funeral of a loved one.

A quarter of people said they have used their own personal funds to pay for the funeral of a loved one, while around 30pc of the funerals in Ireland are paid through the deceased person’s estate.

“Ideally, we would all take steps in terms of financial planning for our own passing, as the last thing that many of us would want is for a loved one to fall into debt as a result of paying for our funeral.

"Funerals are expensive, and likely to get increasingly so, given the impact of inflation and the rising cost of goods and services across the board,” Paul Walsh, CEO of Peopl Insurance said.

Out of 1,000 people surveyed, the largest cohort - 40pc - said the price of a funeral is between €3,000-6,000, while the costs varied “wildly from €3,000 to €10,000”.

“We looked at the costs cited by several funeral homes in Ireland such as plot and coffin purchase, funeral director costs, burial fees, music and flowers.

"What’s clear is that, while the overall cost can vary wildly,, there’s no doubt that funerals in Ireland can be a costly affair, and it’s often left to the loved ones of the deceased to cover these expenses.

“While some people make their own funeral plans in advance, and perhaps set aside some money to fund it, there are many others who never get around to making these kind of preparations, which leaves their family or loved ones tasked with the decision on how to pay for the send-off when the time comes.

“While three in 10 survey participants say the funerals had been paid out of the deceased estate, it’s worth noting that these monies often don’t become available until probate has been completed which currently in Ireland can take up to 6 months,” Mr Walsh said.



