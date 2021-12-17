New Christmas Covid restrictions: everything you need to know

Handout photo issued by Julien Behal Photography of Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) speaking to the media at Government Buildings, Dublin. The Taoiseach announced Ireland's Cabinet has agreed to introduce an 8pm closing time for hospitality amid growing concern about the new Omicron variant.

Senior Government ministers tonight signed off on new Christmas restrictions which will see the closure of pubs and hospitality at 8pm as well as new rules for close contacts.

Here are the details you may have missed and everything you need to know from the latest Government announcement.

Pubs and restaurants

Pubs and restaurants will have to close at 8pm from Monday. This does not include take-away or delivery.

There are no restrictions on numbers of customers allowed indoors.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Read More

Hotels

The 8pm curfew will also apply to hotel restaurants and bars, but overnight guests will be able to stay on past 8pm.

Weddings

Wedding receptions will be able to continue past 8pm but have a capacity limit of 100 guests.

Religious services

Religious services are exempt from the 8pm curfew.

Cinemas and theatres

Cinemas and theatres will also have to close at 8pm and be limited to a capacity of 50pc or 1,000, whichever is lower.

Other indoor events

The 50pc or 1,000 attendees limit will also apply to indoor events including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events.

They will also not be allowed to go on past 8pm

Close contact advice

People who are not vaccinated or who have not received a booster but are a close contact of a confirmed case should restrict their movement for ten days. The HSE is set to announce a testing regime for people in this cohort.

People who did receive a booster shot at least a week ago will have to restrict their movements for five days and take three antigen tests.

Tests for incoming travellers

All passengers coming into the country already require to arrive with a negative test, however, they will now also be advised to take an antigen test every day for five days upon their arrival.

Travel in Europe and boosters

The Tánaiste said that as soon as from January, the EU Digital Covid Cert will be revised to include people who have received their boosters.

It may be the case that only those who have been boosted may be able to get the revised cert from springtime.

“If you’re thinking of European travel next spring or summer, it would be a good idea to get the third dose,” said Mr Varadkar.

Covid supports

With 50,000 to 70,000 jobs on the line, the Government is currently working on revamping the Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) and the Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme (CRSS).

An announcement on these supports is set to be made on Monday. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that together with the revised supports, businesses will be able to keep “operating” and keep staff on.