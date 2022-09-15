New charge for Yousef Palani accused of double murder in Sligo

A charge of assault causing harm against Yousef Palani, who is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo, has been upgraded to attempted murder against a third man.

Mr Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was brought before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court this morning.

He has been in custody since he was initially charged with two counts of murder and one charge of assault causing harm to a third man, Anthony Burke, following a special sitting of the Sligo District Court on April 14.

Today Sergeant Derek Butler told Judge Murphy the DPP has directed Mr Palani to be prosecuted for the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and the attempted murder of Anthony Burke at the Central Criminal Court.

Dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a padded green and black jacket, Mr Palani was escorted into the courtroom flanked by two prison officers.

Anthony Burke, his alleged victim, was in court for the short hearing.

Garda Kevin O’Hora gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused at 10.52 am at Sligo Court House.

Garda O’Hora told Judge Murphy he handed the accused a true copy of the charge. “Judge, he did not make any reply,” Garda O’Hora said.

Sgt Derek Butler confirmed to Judge Murphy that a single count of assault causing harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022, be withdrawn and replaced with a charge of attempted murder in relation to the same incident.

Sgt Butler told Judge Murphy, “The new charge replaces that count.”

He requested the accused be further remanded in custody until September 22, 2022.

Judge Murphy acceded to the request and said she presumed the book of evidence would not be ready on that date. Sgt Butler agreed with this.

Mr Palani remained impassive throughout the hearing and spent much of it with his head bowed.

At a previous hearing, Mr Gerry McGovern, solicitor for Mr Palani, queried the length of time it has taken to receive directions from the DPP and said his client has been in custody since April 14.

Sgt Butler previously said the reason for the delay was due to the “very complex” case and the volume of material in the file.

“The file is so big it had to be sent to Garda headquarters to be printed,” he said.

It is the seventh time Yousef Palani has appeared in court since being charged with the murders of the two men and assault causing harm to another man over three days from April 9 to April 12 in different locations in Sligo town.

The 22-year-old stands charged with the murder of auctioneer and political activist Aidan Moffitt (41) at his home in Cartron Heights in Sligo town on April 10, 2022.

He was also charged with the murder of retired care assistant Michael Snee (58) at City View Apartments in Sligo on April 12, 2022.