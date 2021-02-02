New Archbishop of Dublin says Church must embrace future and warns against status quo

The new Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Dermot Farrell, has said the Church must “embrace the future.”

Speaking at his installation ceremony at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin today, Dr Farrell warned against defending the status quo.

“Rather than being focused short-sightedly on the glory of the past, and the magnificent institutions which our sisters and brothers before us built – we need to accept the responsibility of mission as we experience it now,” he said.

The ceremony was concelebrated with his predecessor Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Okolo, and was restricted to just 10 people.

None of the new archbishop’s family were able to attend in person due to Level 5 restrictions; they had to view proceedings online via the cathedral webcam.

Referencing the writer LP Hartley, Dublin’s new church leader said: “The future is a different country, we must do things differently there”.

He added: “This is not to forget the past, and especially not the painful past where so many were hurt.”

The 66-year-old former bishop of Ossory said the Church must “never again” put its needs before the needs of “the little ones”.

Among the many challenges awaiting Archbishop Farrell in Dublin are an ageing priesthood, where half the capital’s clergy are aged 70 or older, as well as ageing and diminishing congregations, notably in the inner city, where levels of Mass attendances are some of the lowest in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen the diocese’s finances plummet.

Speaking to Independent.ie after the ceremony about the challenge of being a new face in the country’s largest diocese, with 197 parishes and 350 active priests, Dr Farrell said due to Covid restrictions he was having to try and meet his clergy for the first time and his advisory councils via zoom.

In his address, Archbishop Farrell said he was “happy to embrace this new mission” and began it “with hope in my heart”.

“This time – both in the crisis that is the global pandemic, and the many crises confronting the Church – with all its frustration and fear, is rich with possibilities,” he said.

Welcoming him into his role, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Michael Jackson, said Archbishop Farrell was taking up office in circumstances that “challenge the pastoral heart of every Christian”.

“For almost a year now, we have been working hard to stay together by staying apart. For all religious traditions this imposes particular challenges and limitations.”

Archbishop Farrell told the Irish Independent the Church must play it part in protecting vulnerable members of communities despite the huge financial cost of keeping churches shut.

“Last month over 1,000 people died; that is a very serious situation. All of us are asked to play a responsible part in terms of protecting the vulnerable members of our communities.

“Inevitably it is impacting on people’s mental health, emotional health, and it isimpacting on their finances. It is impacting on the finances of the Church. But gatherings are where the disease spreads. The Church has to play its part and act responsibly.”

He told lay people on Tuesday that their active participation in the Church was “essential” as they constitute the vast majority of “the people of God”.

“It is an illusion to envisage a plan of evangelisation which is carried out only by clergy while the rest of the faithful are merely onlookers.”

Stressing the need for dialogue and collaboration, he said leadership in the Church was not about telling people what to do but overcoming a mindset which relegates the laity to a subordinate role on the edges of Church life.

Acknowledginghe had “no pre-packaged plan” to address the Church’s challenges, he underlined that parishes would be key in the future.

The former president of Maynooth has spoken in the past about the need for a new vision of parish and acknowledged that there are tough decisions to be made about the current number of parishes and churches in Dublin.

