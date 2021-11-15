New 90 minute fare for bus, rail and Luas in Dublin in bid to attract passengers back to public transport

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is introducing a new 90 Minute fare across public transport services in the Dublin area.

The revamping of the fare system, from November 28, will allow passengers to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and most DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin within 90 minutes of initial touch on using their Transport for Ireland (TFI) Leap Card.

The TFI 90 Minute fare will be €2.30 for adults and students when using their Leap Card during a promotional period which runs until the end of March 2022. The price will then increase to €2.50.

There will be a new flat child Leap fare of 80c, allowing children to travel anywhere on Dublin city bus, Luas and commuter rail and Dart services within the Short Hop Zone, with a free transfer to any mode within 90 minutes of initial touch on.

This is a 20pc discount for children using the bus out of school hours, with bigger decreases on other services.

The new short adult leap fare of €1.60 for single trips up to 3km will enable 40pc more passengers to travel slightly further in the new structure. Any journeys beyond this distance or involving transfers between services that take place within 90 minutes of the start, will be charged at the TFI 90 Minute fare.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said the introduction of the new structure will incentivise a return to public transport across the TFI network.

“Today is a significant day as it marks the implementation of another key component of BusConnects programme in Dublin.

“It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services,” she said.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it is “essential” that incentives are provided which make public transport a viable and attractive choice for workers, students, shoppers and visitors.

“The introduction of the TFI 90 Minute fare is central to achieving this objective and encouraging more people to get back on-board.

“In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets as set out in the Programme for Government. This is another great step in making the city a more liveable and easily accessible environment,” Minister Ryan added.