Nearly one in ten passengers tested for Covid-19 after arriving from Brazil have been given positive results 

Nearly one in ten passengers tested for Covid-19 after arriving from Brazil have been given positive test results, according to figures given the Cabinet.

In a briefing for the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said more than 1,900 passengers from Brazil have been contacted and urged to seek a coronavirus test since January

Only 604 of these travellers have so far sought tests with 52 testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Holohan told the meeting all passengers arriving from South Africa since 8 January have been sent messages and urged to get a test. So far, 147 of these passengers sought tests and 17 had tested positive as of Monday.

Between December 22 and January 14, there have been 2,191 passengers arriving in Ireland from Brazil, and 797 from South Africa. A further 247 arrived from other South American countries.

In the same period, there have been 84,228 passengers arriving from European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries. There were also 6,303 arrivals from the UK and an additional 14,350 from other countries.

To date, nine cases of the South African strain have been announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). There have been no confirmed cases from Brazil as of yet.

On Monday, the Chief Medical Officer said the NVRL tested 58 specimens for the variants from Brazil and South Africa.

They identified ten potential “variants of concern” with eight epidemiologically linked to South Africa and two to Brazil. It is understood the two suspected cases of the Brazil variant were later dismissed as being linked to the strain first detected in the South American country.

However, there are concerns that the two new variants of the virus are more infectious than the original Covid-19 strain. The Cabinet Committee meeting was told new variants are a “very significant and increasing threat”.

The British variant, which is up to 70pc more transmissible than the original strain, is already responsible for two thirds of new cases in Ireland. The South African variant is also believed to be more infectious. Research is on-going on the Brazilian variant.

Passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa are required to arrive in Ireland with a negative PCR laboratory tests and are then being asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Short term and holidays visas for the two countries and all other South American countries have been suspended until March 5.

The Government announced plans to introduce mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from both Brazil and South Africa but has not produced a timeline for when it will be introduced. When it is introduced it is expected people arriving from these countries will be held in quarantine hotels at their own expense for up to 14 days.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been tasked with developing a quarantine plan in conjunction with other ministers.

Cabinet Ministers and Opposition TDs have raised serious concerns over the Government’s quarantine plans insisting they do not go far enough to deter people from unnecessary foreign travel.

