Nearly half of adults cutting nights out this winter due to cost of living crisis

A group of friends enjoy a night out in Krystle nightclub in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

More than four in 10 Irish adults plan to cut their nights out for the rest of the year due to cost of living pressures, new research shows.

This figure paints a “bleak picture” for the pub trade heading towards Christmas, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said.

The organisation is predicting pub closures as a result of spiralling operating costs, while more are expected to curtail winter opening hours as a means of limiting energy bills.

The data from the CGA Cost of Living Consumer Pulse Survey has prompted the VFI to call for “urgent and substantive energy supports for the pub trade” in Budget 2023.

CEO Paul Clancy said pubs cannot pass on increases to customers already under financial strain.

The survey carried out in Ireland and the UK in August found that 42pc of Irish adults plan to visit hospitality venues far less often between now and New Year’s Eve.

“The survey findings paint a bleak future for the pubs of Ireland, their staff and the communities where they often provide a vital social hub,” said Mr Clancy, whose organisation represents 4,000 publicans.

“With 42pc of pub-goers expected to curtail visits due to cost of living pressures, it is vital that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe provides urgent and substantive energy supports to the pub trade in Budget 2023.

“Pubs cannot pass on increases to customers already under financial strain and colossal energy costs are going to force pubs to close, or reduce their winter opening times.

“Reduced footfall, coupled with an unprecedented rise in energy costs after 22 months of Covid lockdown closures and restrictions, means we are almost certainly looking at the permanent closure of many more pubs,” Mr Clancy said.

Ninety-three percent of respondents to the survey said they expected to fork out more on household expenses in the coming months and are therefore limiting their nights out as a result.

This is despite 70pc of those surveyed saying eating or drinking out was the treat they most looked forward to.