Nearly a quarter of young people do not know who the Taoiseach is or think it is Leo Varadkar, survey

Nearly a quarter of young people either do not know who the Taoiseach is or think it is Leo Varadkar, according to a survey.

Local radio station Beat 102-103 will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow how 70pc of young people believe the Government does not understand their age group.

The radio station commissioned Spark Marked Research to carry out a survey entitled ‘My So-Called Covid Life’ to understand how their young listeners are coping with the pandemic and their fears or hopes for the future.

CEO of the station Gabrielle Cummins will tell the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health tomorrow how young people feel like they are “not being heard” by the Government.

“The research indicates a clear disconnect between Government and this demographic with nearly a quarter of them revealing they either didn’t

know who the current Taoiseach of Ireland is, or they think it’s Tánaiste Leo Varadkar,” she will tell TDs and senators.

“When students were asked to describe their remote learning experience during lockdown, the four top emotions chosen by those taking part in the survey were bored, stressed, depressed and anxious.”

According to Ms Cummins, 83pc of respondents said their mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic and 73pc who were affected mentally said they had “yet to avail of any support services to help them better cope with their mental health concerns”.

500 people were surveyed during April of this year for the survey.

She will also read out some texts that presenters received from their listeners.

“My life has become incredibly hard, and I have nowhere to turn, please can you help me,” wrote one listener.

“My mental health hasn’t been the best of late…today I’m struggling but you have made me smile,” wrote another.

“I was feeling suicidal a few months back, thanks for helping me get the support I needed,” wrote a third.

Ms Cummins will tell the meeting that the HSE will work with youth stations on “targeted messaging” to encourage vaccine registrations and that this will begin in the coming weeks.

“This is an apt, live example of how radio effectively works with relevant departments to raise awareness,” she will say.

Anyone affected by the issues raised here can call the Samaritans 116 123, Childline 1800 666 666, or visit www.suicidesupportandinformation.ie